Legendary Music Producer Rick Rubin Gives Great Advice on How To Create the Best Art

Great art is subjective, but the most authentically creative outputs arguably come from people who make art for themselves—not for others. This is the theory of Rick Rubin, an American record producer known for his work with LL Cool J, the Beastie Boys, Run‑D.M.C, Rage Against the Machine, and many more iconic artists.

While many music producers are associated with a specific sound, Rubin works across genres. Over time, he’s learned how to create the right conditions for the artists he works with, allowing them to reconnect with themselves without any expectations. This way of working has helped him produce some of the most iconic songs ever made. His work includes Johnny Cash’s “Hurt,” Red Hot Chilli Peppers’ “Californication,” and System of A Down’s “Chop Suey!”

Rubin’s book, The Creative Act: A Way of Being, distills his creative philosophy and offers a guide to building a more creative life. However, Rubin doesn’t keep all of that insight confined to the book. He also shares his thoughts on creativity across numerous podcast episodes available on YouTube.

“Everyone’s ideas are as valuable as mine,” Rubin says in one podcast with Joe Rogan. “We’re all creators.” The prolific producer goes on to explain that his career began almost by accident—driven purely by love rather than ambition. He assumed music would remain a hobby, something he’d support with a conventional job, until it became his life’s work. He adds that having a strong work ethic is often more important than talent.

Rubin also stresses that great art is human and comes with imperfections. He explains, “How you see the world that’s different to how everyone else sees the world. That’s why you’re an artist.” When you think about the most iconic paintings, films, and songs throughout history, this rings true. The most memorable and beloved works tend to come from people who trusted their own perspective, embraced their differences, and had the courage to tell personal stories.

In another interview with Jay Shetty, Rubin reveals that he tries to look inward, rather than outward, when making art “in the hopes it resonates with someone else.” He says, “If I’m authentically true to myself, that’s the best chance of someone else liking something.” Rubin then says, “If you’re not genuine to yourself, it’s just a projection or a mask.”

While this is all great advice, Rubin also stresses that there’s no right or wrong answers when it comes to making art. He says it’s all about “trying experiments to find a way.”

Discover more creativity tips from Rubin in the videos below.

