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Travel the World Through Knitting in This Architecture-Inspired Pattern Book

By Sara Barnes on May 26, 2026

Knit the City by Jake Henzler

Knitting is a practical skill to have, but useful doesn’t have to mean dull. It’s also a great way to express yourself. With the right skills, you can create imagery through yarn, adding a bit of whimsy to a blanket, scarf, sweater, and more. Australian designer Jake Henzler, aka Boy Knits World, does just that by incorporating architecture into his creations. Using stranded colorwork and intarsia knitting techniques, he forms tiny windows, colorful roofs, and other building details. And best of all, he’s showing you how to emulate his charming designs in his new book titled Knit the City: Building Blocks.

Iconic cities, including London, Paris, Copenhagen, and New York, served as inspiration for the book’s patterns. In each design, Henzler selects a memorable building from a city’s architecture and transforms it into something knittable. In Amsterdam, for instance, he recreated grachtenpanden, or 17th‑century canal houses, that seem to represent the city itself. Sydney’s terrace houses, built in the mid-to-late 19th century, are especially important to Henzler, as they recall the “sharehouses” he had with others in his 20s and 30s. Whether it’s historical or personal, the designer finds a way to connect to all of the architecture in his book.

Every pattern in Knit the City is modular and can be created as separate blocks or joined together to complete one of the three projects included in the book: a large blanket, a baby blanket, or a pillow cover. Henzler has guidelines for yarn amounts and the number of blocks needed for each project, making it easy to get your supplies and get started.

Knit the City: Building Blocks is now available through Bookshop.org.

Learn how to knit architecture with Jake Henzler, aka Boy Knits World.

Using stranded colorwork and intarsia knitting techniques, he forms tiny windows, colorful roofs, and other building details.

Knit the City by Jake Henzler

He’s showing you how to emulate his charming designs in his new book titled Knit the City: Building Blocks.

Knit the City by Jake Henzler

Iconic cities, including London, Paris, Copenhagen, and New York, served as inspiration for the book’s patterns.

Knit the City by Jake Henzler

In each design, Henzler selects a memorable building from a city’s architecture and transforms it into something knittable.

Knit the City by Jake Henzler

Every pattern in Knit the City is modular and can be created as separate blocks or joined together to complete one of the three projects included in the book: a large blanket, a baby blanket, or a pillow cover.

Knit the City by Jake Henzler

Knit the City by Jake Henzler

Knit the City by Jake Henzler

Knit the City: Building Blocks is now available.

Knit the City Book Cover

Jake Henzler: Instagram | Ravelry

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by David & Charles Publishing.

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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