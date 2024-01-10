Home / Entertainment

Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ Will Soon Be Turned Into a Stage Musical

By Regina Sienra on January 10, 2024
The rock/ pop/ funk musician Prince in concert at the annual Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary, on Tuesday, August 9, 2011.

Photo: Northfoto/Depositphotos
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Almost 40 years after its release, the legacy of Purple Rain lives on. Now, the feature film that propelled Prince to stardom will have a second life. Producer Orin Wolf has announced that he is developing a stage version of Purple Rain, and has already enlisted some theatre hard-hitters for this task.

Purple Rain, which came out in 1984, tells the story of The Kid, an emerging musician in the Minneapolis rock scene. Escaping a complicated family life, he navigates the ups and downs of being a musician—including a romance with a singer and dealing with a new rival. The movie soundtrack, which includes hits such as “When Doves Cry,” “Let's Go Crazy,” and “Purple Rain,” has been considered by Rolling Stone as one of the “Greatest Albums of All Time.”

While translating such a cultural icon to the stage sounds like a daunting task, Wolf is no stranger to movies-turned-musicals. In 2016, he worked on the stage adaptation of The Band's Visit (2007), which would go to win 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

For the stage version of Purple Rain, Wolf has already enlisted playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, who is a a two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist, to write the book. Director Lileana Blain-Cruz, a Tony Award nominee for The Skin of Our Teeth at Lincoln Center, has also joined the creative team.

Not many details are known at the moment, but they are sure to come out as the developmental stages progress. Most musicals have an out-of-town or an off-Broadway tryout before heading to the Great White Way. Meanwhile, you can revisit the original film, which is available for rent on Amazon.

Producer Orin Wolf has announced that he is developing a stage musical of Purple Rain, the film that propelled Prince to stardom.

The rock/ pop/ funk musician Prince in concert at the annual Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary, on Tuesday, August 9, 2011.

Photo: Northfoto/Depositphotos

Revisit the trailer for the original Purple Rain below:

h/t: [NPR]

Related Articles:

Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ Super Bowl Halftime Show During a Rainstorm Is Still One of the Greatest

Prince and David Bowie Kokeshi Dolls Pay Adorable Tribute to the Music Legends

Pantone Releases a New Shade of Deep Purple in Honor of Prince

Prince’s Estate Is Hiring an Archivist to Care for Artifacts and Unreleased Material

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Animator Hayao Miyazaki Wins First Golden Globe at the Age of 82 for ‘The Boy and the Heron’
Stunning Portraits of Hollywood’s Biggest Stars at the 2024 Golden Globes
Lily Gladstone Gives Powerful Speech for Her History-Making Golden Globes Win
Bindi Irwin Shares Emotional Post About How 2023 Changed Her Life
Martha Stewart Shares “Thirst Trap” at 82 Years Old and Her Tips for the Perfect Selfie
Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger Have a ‘Twins’ Reunion 36 Years After Their Film

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Recreated the Outfit From His 90s Photo Meme for Christmas
Take the 2023 Pop Culture Quiz & Test Your Entertainment Knowledge [Quiz]
Pamela Anderson Champions a No-Makeup Look in Her Red Carpet Appearances
Ryan Reynolds Teams Up With Travis Kelce for Funny Photoshop of Blake Lively and Taylor Swift
Sylvester Stallone Receives Key to Philadelphia on the 47th Anniversary of ‘Rocky’
Macaulay Culkin Reunites With ‘Home Alone’ Co-Star Catherine O’Hara at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.