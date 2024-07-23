Home / Art History

20 Famous Paintings Seen Side by Side With Their Real-Life Locations

By Regina Sienra on July 23, 2024

Many of the most famous paintings in history depict scenes created entirely within an artist's mind. But there are hundreds of others that were inspired by actual locations you can pinpoint in real life. The best part is that, while some were painted hundreds of years ago, the spots that inspired them are still there for us to visit. The Cultural Tutor compiled some famous paintings and their real-life locations, creating a bridge between past and present, and art and spectator.

Among the paintings that are matched with photos of their real-world setting are some of Vincent van Gogh's most famous works. For example, the charming cafe from Café Terrace at Night (1888) was a real place until recently. While the original one was destroyed during World War II, Arles residents built a new site that looks just like the one in Van Gogh's painting. Sadly, it closed its doors in 2023, but it lives forever in the great Dutch master's canvas.

Other sites have been luckier, and can be visited today, such as France's Mont-Saint-Michel, the tidal island depicted by James Webb in his 1857 painting of the same name. In 2023, President Emmanuel Macron marked 1,000 years of the abbey with some engineering work to restore the site to its former glory. Today, 3 million people visit Mont-Saint-Michel each year.

The most interesting pairings are arguably those where the place still exists, but the painting captures a specific moment in time that has been preserved for posterity. One of the best examples of this is High Street, Oxford (1810) by J.M.W. Turner. While the architecture extraordinarily remains intact, the subtle changes in street signage and the clothes of passersby is what dates the composition.

Explore more paintings with their real-life locations below.

