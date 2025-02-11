This App Shares a Work of Art and the Story Behind It Every Day

Not everyone can find the time to implement art throughout their everyday lives. Art historian Zuzanna Stanska wants to change that.

In 2012, Stanska conceived of DailyArt, a mobile app dedicated to bringing art directly to people’s fingertips. Each day, the app showcases one piece of fine art alongside a short story about it, offering insight into its cultural relevance and impact upon the art historical canon.

“The idea for DailyArt came from the thought that everyone could use a little inspiration in their day,” Stanska tells My Modern Met. “What better source of inspiration than art history?”

During the app’s development stages, Stanska was determined to translate her field and expertise into an approachable framework.

“I realized that many people find art intimidating or inaccessible,” Stanska explains. “It’s not being taught in schools often, and people don't know much about it. I wanted to change that.”

Beyond its daily stories, DailyArt also functions as a comprehensive database. The app features more than 4,000 artworks, 1,200 artist biographies, and information about 600 museums, all accessible through an advanced search engine.

“DailyArt is perfect for people who love art or are just curious about it,” Stanska says. “My goal is for users to feel like they’ve learned something new and connected with the beauty of art, even if just for a moment each day.”

If its amount of registered users is any indication, it seems Stanska’s goal has been achieved. Since its launch in 2012, the app has attracted over 800,000 users worldwide, and has been translated into 24 languages (the Swedish edition was made available most recently). This past year, DailyArt even received an Apple App Store Award, being recognized for “connecting users to exceptional artwork across centuries and movements.”

“From user feedback, app reviews, and the recent DailyArt’s recognition as an Apple App Store Awards Cultural Impact winner, I see that this is what people appreciate in DailyArt, bringing joy, inspiration, and culture to users in a matter of minutes!” Stanska says.

For your own daily dose of culture and beauty, download DailyArt on the Apple App Store.

Since 2012, the DailyArt app by Zuzanna Stanska has made art and art history more accessible.

The app showcases one piece of fine art alongside a short story about it, while also serving as a comprehensive database.

DailyArt boasts more than 4,000 artworks, 1,200 artist biographies, and information about 600 museums, as well as “city guides.”

The app has been downloaded 2 million times and recently won a 2024 Apple App Store Award, a testament to its cultural impact.

DailyArt: Website | Download

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Zuzanna Stanska.

Related Articles :

Public Work Uses AI Tagging to Organize Over 100,000 Copyright-Free Images

Mixed-Media Paintings Inspired by 19th-Century Rome on Display in Historic Library

Artist Creates Mural Festival Dedicated to Deaf Artists and the Deaf Community [Interview]