Home / Art History

This App Shares a Work of Art and the Story Behind It Every Day

By Eva Baron on February 11, 2025

DailyArt App

Not everyone can find the time to implement art throughout their everyday lives. Art historian Zuzanna Stanska wants to change that.

In 2012, Stanska conceived of DailyArt, a mobile app dedicated to bringing art directly to people’s fingertips. Each day, the app showcases one piece of fine art alongside a short story about it, offering insight into its cultural relevance and impact upon the art historical canon.

“The idea for DailyArt came from the thought that everyone could use a little inspiration in their day,” Stanska tells My Modern Met. “What better source of inspiration than art history?”

During the app’s development stages, Stanska was determined to translate her field and expertise into an approachable framework.

“I realized that many people find art intimidating or inaccessible,” Stanska explains. “It’s not being taught in schools often, and people don't know much about it. I wanted to change that.”

Beyond its daily stories, DailyArt also functions as a comprehensive database. The app features more than 4,000 artworks, 1,200 artist biographies, and information about 600 museums, all accessible through an advanced search engine.

“DailyArt is perfect for people who love art or are just curious about it,” Stanska says. “My goal is for users to feel like they’ve learned something new and connected with the beauty of art, even if just for a moment each day.”

If its amount of registered users is any indication, it seems Stanska’s goal has been achieved. Since its launch in 2012, the app has attracted over 800,000 users worldwide, and has been translated into 24 languages (the Swedish edition was made available most recently). This past year, DailyArt even received an Apple App Store Award, being recognized for “connecting users to exceptional artwork across centuries and movements.”

“From user feedback, app reviews, and the recent DailyArt’s recognition as an Apple App Store Awards Cultural Impact winner, I see that this is what people appreciate in DailyArt, bringing joy, inspiration, and culture to users in a matter of minutes!” Stanska says.

For your own daily dose of culture and beauty, download DailyArt on the Apple App Store.

Since 2012, the DailyArt app by Zuzanna Stanska has made art and art history more accessible.

DailyArt App

DailyArt App

The app showcases one piece of fine art alongside a short story about it, while also serving as a comprehensive database.

DailyArt App

DailyArt App

DailyArt boasts more than 4,000 artworks, 1,200 artist biographies, and information about 600 museums, as well as “city guides.”

DailyArt App

DailyArt App

The app has been downloaded 2 million times and recently won a 2024 Apple App Store Award, a testament to its cultural impact.

DailyArt App

DailyArt: Website | Download

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Zuzanna Stanska.

Related Articles:

Public Work Uses AI Tagging to Organize Over 100,000 Copyright-Free Images

Mixed-Media Paintings Inspired by 19th-Century Rome on Display in Historic Library

Artist Creates Mural Festival Dedicated to Deaf Artists and the Deaf Community [Interview]

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

CES 2025: Ingenious ‘Hormometer’ At-Home Device Lets You Track Hormone Levels Instantly
Ingenious At-Home Device Produces Water From Thin Air Thanks To NASA-Developed Technology
CES 2025: Smart Planter Uses NASA-Developed Aeroponics To Revolutionize Indoor Gardening
CES 2025: Smart Self-Watering Planter Keeps Your Plants Alive With Help From AI
Norway Is Set To Be the First Country in the World to Fully Transition to Electric Vehicles
CES 2025: Honda Unveils the 0 Series, Sleek EVs With Level 3 Automated Driving

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

CES 2025: Innovative Massage Chair That Looks Like a Transformer Autobot Promotes Wellness and Flexibility
CES 2025: This Helpful Little Cat Robot Blows on Hot Food and Drinks To Cool Them Down
This Smart Bird Bath Automatically Takes Photos and Videos of Feathered Friends and Uses AI To Identify Them
CES 2025: Adorable Fluffy Robot Attaches to Your Bag and Playfully Engages With Its Surroundings
Apple Launches New Feature That Will Make Finding Lost Luggage Much Easier By Leveraging AirTags
Posters by Georges de Feure Reveal the Beauty of Art Nouveau Lithography

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.