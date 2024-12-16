Home / Art History

Rare Caravaggio Painting Emerges and Is Publicly Displayed for the First Time Ever

By Eva Baron on December 16, 2024
Portrait of Monsignor Maffeo Barberini by Caravaggio

“Portrait of Monsignor Maffeo Barberini” by Caravaggio c. 1599-1604. (Photo: Fabrizio Garrisi via Wikimedia Commons, CC0)

Michelangelo Merisi, better known as Caravaggio, has had a profound impact upon Baroque art. Throughout his short yet storied life (he died in 1610 at the age of 38), he produced some of art history’s most vivid paintings, each demonstrating a masterful command over light, movement, and emotion. Caravaggio, however, was not known for painting portraits. This fact is what makes the first-ever display of his portrait of Maffeo Barberini so incredible.

Completed in the early 1600s, the portrait depicts Monsignor Maffeo Barberini, a son of a Florentine nobleman who, in 1623, was later coronated as Pope Urban VIII. Barberini peers steadfastly toward the painting’s left side, and dons a black biretta and a sleeveless green cassock. His left hand clutches a letter while his right hand is outstretched, a lone finger pointing in the same direction as his gaze.

Portrait of Monsignor Maffeo Barberini has been in a privately owned collection in Florence for decades. It’s also been unavailable to scholars for study and hasn’t been featured in any Caravaggio exhibitions.

“This is the portrait by Caravaggio that everyone wanted to see for decades,” Thomas Clement Salomon, the director of Gallerie Nazionali Barberini Corsini in Rome, told The New York Times. “I had spoken to many people, and they all said it was impossible.”

Luckily, Salomon’s persistence eventually paid off: the portrait’s anonymous owner agreed to lend the artwork to the museum. Now, Caravaggio: The Portrait Unveiled is the first exhibition to ever showcase the rare portrait.

“This work is fundamental because you can count the number of portraits by Caravaggio on the fingers of one hand,” Salomon told The Art Newspaper.

The painting was originally attributed to Caravaggio in 1963 by the art historian Roberto Longhi, providing critical insight into the artist’s output within and relationship to the portrait genre.

“This is a historical loan of the utmost value,” the exhibition text reads. “[It] offers a unique opportunity for the public and experts to admire a work that has never previously been exhibited and is still part of the private collection it has belonged to for decades.”

Museum officials are eager to persuade the owners to sell the painting in an effort to ensure its continued display.

“Our first dream was to put it on show, and we were able to do that, and then it’s obvious that the idea to buy it is a dream,” says Salomon. “It’s a challenge, but it’s something we’ll work on, if possible.”

The painting is currently on view in the exhibition Caravaggio: The Portrait Unveiled at Gallerie Nazionali Barberini Corsini in Rome until February 23, 2025.

A remarkable Caravaggio portrait is being exhibited for the first time ever after not being seen in decades.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barberini Corsini (@barberinicorsini)

The portrait is on loan to Gallerie Nazionali Barberini Corsini in Rome for the exhibition, which will be on view until February 23, 2025.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barberini Corsini (@barberinicorsini)

This Caravaggio portrait is exceptionally rare, given that the Baroque painter produced only a limited number of portraits throughout his life.

Portrait of Monsignor Maffeo Barberini by Caravaggio

“Portrait of Monsignor Maffeo Barberini” by Caravaggio c. 1599-1604, detail of face. (Photo: Fabrizio Garrisi via Wikimedia Commons, CC0 1.0)

Portrait of Monsignor Maffeo Barberini by Caravaggio

“Portrait of Monsignor Maffeo Barberini” by Caravaggio c. 1599-1604, detail of hand. (Photo: Fabrizio Garrisi via Wikimedia Commons, CC0 1.0)

Exhibition information:
Caravaggio: The Portrait Unveiled
November 23, 2024–February 23, 2025
Gallerie Nazionali Barberini Corsini in Rome, Italy
Via della Lungara, 10, 00165

Gallerie Nazionali Barberini Corsini: Website | Instagram | Facebook

Sources: A Rare Caravaggio Portrait Was Hidden Away for Years. Now, Visitors Can See It in Person for the First Time; Caravaggio portrait, unseen for decades, goes on view in Rome; Caravaggio Painting, Unseen for Decades, Goes on Display

Related Articles:

Spain’s Prado Museum Rediscovers Lost Caravaggio Painting and Will Exhibit Soon

World’s Only Caravaggio Mural Is Going on Auction for $547 Million

8 Caravaggio Paintings That Broke All the Rules (and Where to See Them)

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Judy Garland’s Ruby Slippers From ‘Wizard of Oz’ Sell for $28M at Auction
Did Michelangelo Feature a Woman With Breast Cancer in the Sistine Chapel?
Notre-Dame’s Grand Organ Rings Out Again for the First Time in Over Five Years
Art History and Famous Photography References in ‘The Simpsons’
Sculpture Bought for $6 and Used as Doorstop Is Actually 18th-Century Marble Bust Worth $3M
Notre-Dame Slated To Reopen This Month After Devastating Fire Five Years Ago

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

31-Year Treasure Hunt for a Golden Owl Comes to an End With Discovery in France
Judy Garland’s Iconic Ruby Slippers From ‘The Wizard of Oz’ Are up for Auction, 20 Years After Being Stolen
Infamous Duct-Taped Banana Sells for Over $6 Million at Sotheby’s Auction
First Ever Artwork Created by a Humanoid Robot To Go On Auction Sells for Over $1 Million
RIP Elwood Edwards: Voice of AOL’s “You’ve Got Mail!” Dies at 74
Medieval Carving of Early Christian Figure Discovered in Germany

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.