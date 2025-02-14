Home / Art History

Infrared Technology Reveals Secret Portrait Hidden Beneath Picasso Painting

By Emma Taggart on February 14, 2025
Hidden Picasso Portrait

Pablo Picasso, “Portrait of Mateu Fernández de Soto,” 1901. Oskar Reinhart collection “Am Römerholz,” Winterthur, Switzerland

Painted in the fall of 1901, when Pablo Picasso was just 19 years old, Portrait of Mateu Fernández de Soto is one of the very first artworks from the painter’s Blue Period. The 124-year-old painting features Picasso’s friend and fellow Spanish artist Mateau Fernández de Soto, rendered in a monochromatic color palette that reflects Picasso’s low mood at that time. However, conservators at The Courtauld Institute of Art in London recently discovered that there’s more to this painting than meets the eye.

In collaboration with the Oskar Reinhart Collection, Am Römerholz, in Switzerland, The Courtauld took X-ray and infrared images of Portrait of Mateu Fernández de Soto ahead of its display as part of its latest exhibition, Goya to Impressionism. These images uncovered a hidden figure beneath the surface—a ghostly portrait of an unknown woman, likely painted just months earlier.

Picasso’s Blue Period was deeply shaped by the loss of his close friend Carlos Casagemas, who died by suicide earlier in 1901. After his death, Picasso took over his old rooms in Paris and turned them into his studio. During fall, his friend, the young Spanish sculptor Mateu Fernández de Soto, came to stay with him, and it was there that this portrait was painted. If you look closely at the background of Portrait of Mateu Fernández de Soto, you’ll see a painting on the wall—one of Picasso’s tributes to Casagemas, depicting his burial.

During this period, Picasso faced financial struggles and frequently reused canvases rather than discarding them. Instead of whitewashing previous paintings, he simply layered new compositions over them. While the X-ray image offers only faint tonal traces of the hidden woman, the infrared image reveals surprising details. She wears a chignon, a popular hairstyle in Paris at the time, and is posed with her elbows resting on the table, arms crossed in front of her. The Courtauld points out that she bears resemblance to several paintings of seated women that Picasso painted in 1901, including Absinthe Dinker and Woman with Crossed Arms.

The identity of the mysterious woman depicted beneath De Soto’s portrait remains unknown. The Courtauld suggests, “She may have been a model, a friend, or even a lover posing for one of Picasso’s colorful Impressionistic images of Parisian nightlife, or a melancholic woman seated in a bar.”

Using modern technology to uncover the hidden figure quite literally shines a light on a pivotal moment in Picasso’s career. Barnaby Wright, deputy head of The Courtauld Gallery, says, “Picasso’s way of working to transform one image into another and to be a stylistic shapeshifter would become a defining feature of his art, which helped to make him one of the giant figures of art history. All that begins with a painting like this.”

Check out the X-ray and infrared image of  Portrait of Mateu Fernández de Soto below, and find out more about this fascinating discovery on The Courtauld Institute of Art website.

Conservators used X-ray and infrared technology on Picasso's Portrait of Mateu Fernández de Soto to reveal a portrait of an unknown woman beneath the surface.

Hidden Picasso Portrait
X-ray image of “Portrait of Mateu Fernández de Soto.” Department of Conservation, The Courtauld, London

Hidden Picasso Portrait

Infrared image of “Portrait of Mateu Fernández de Soto.” Department of Conservation, The Courtauld Institute of Art, London

The Courtauld Institute of Art: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Source: Hidden Picasso portrait discovered beneath important painting from his Blue Period

Related Articles:

Modern Technology Reveals a Hidden Painting Underneath Picasso’s ‘The Blue Room’

The Evolution of Picasso’s Painting Style and What Each Artistic Choice Represents

Thousands of Pablo Picasso’s Pieces Are Now Available To View in New Digital Archive

Evolution of Picasso’s Iconic Self-Portraits From Age 15 to 90

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

This App Shares a Work of Art and the Story Behind It Every Day
Posters by Georges de Feure Reveal the Beauty of Art Nouveau Lithography
All These Books, Films, and Artworks Are Entering the Public Domain in 2025
Rare Caravaggio Painting Emerges and Is Publicly Displayed for the First Time Ever
Art History and Famous Photography References in ‘The Simpsons’
Medieval Carving of Early Christian Figure Discovered in Germany

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

16 Great Sculptors Who Changed the History of Art
14 of Art History’s Most Horrifying Masterpieces
Kintsugi: The Centuries-Old Art of Repairing Broken Pottery with Gold
Hokusai’s ‘The Great Wave’ Is Now on View at the Art Institute of Chicago Galleries
The History of the Selfie Starts 185 Years Ago
What Is Contemporary Art? An In-Depth Look at the Modern-Day Movement

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.