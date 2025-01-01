Home / Art History

Posters by Georges de Feure Reveal the Beauty of Art Nouveau Lithography

By Eva Baron on January 1, 2025
Georges de Feure lithographic poster

Georges de Feure, “Lithographies originales Album n°1,” ca. 1898 (Photo: Ian Millman, via Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain).

In the late 19th century, art underwent several radical transformations. Movements ranging from Post-Impressionism to Fauvism aimed to challenge artistic conventions, especially those rooted in realism, academicism, and the separation between production methods. Art Nouveau is one of the most prominent examples of these impulses. It preferred sinuous curves and an attention to decorative and naturalistic elements. It also introduced printmaking as an artistic medium, a favorite of the French artist Georges de Feure.

Born in Paris in 1868, de Feure worked across genres, including painting, theatrical design, industrial design, and lithography. He was one of the eleven students admitted to Amsterdam’s Rijksacademie voor Beeldende Kunsten in 1886 but quickly returned to Paris. Like many other artists protesting against academic expectations, he felt that formal training had little to offer him. By the 1890s, de Feure was creating dynamic, vivid posters in the Art Nouveau style.

Art Nouveau popularized lithography as a legitimate art form, whereas woodcuts, engraving, and etching were the preferred printmaking techniques before the movement’s emergence. De Feure’s lithographs incorporated bold colors, flowing lines, and playful typography common in Art Nouveau. He often designed posters for music halls, theatrical events, art exhibitions, and cafés.

Compared to contemporaries such as Henri Toulouse-Lautrec and Alphonse Mucha, de Feure didn’t attain the same level of fame. He died in poverty in Paris at the age of 75. De Feure’s posters are nevertheless expressive and striking and are held in prominent museum collections, including the MoMA and Van Gogh Museum.

Below is a selection of de Feure’s posters, all of which perfectly capture the range of Art Nouveau lithography.

The 19th-century French artist Georges de Feure created stunning lithographic posters during the Art Nouveau movement.

Georges de Feure lithography

Georges de Feure, “Paris-Almanach,” 1894 (Photo: Public Institution Paris Musées, via rawpixel, Public Domain).

Georges de Feure lithographic poster

Georges de Feure, “Le Journal des ventes, n°15 et paraissant les Dimanches,” btwn. 1899-1900 (Photo: Musée des arts décoratifs de Paris, via Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain).

Georges de Feure lithographic poster

Georges de Feure, “Jane Derval Folies-Bergère,” 1904 (Photo: Gallica Digital Library, via Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain).

De Feure’s posters often employed bold colors, flowing curves, and playful typography, all common in the Art Nouveau style.

Georges de Feure lithography

Georges de Feure, “Retour,” 1897 (Photo: Cleveland Museum of Art, via rawpixel, Public Domain).

Georges de Feure lithography

Georges de Feure, “Affiche pour le Magasin de Nouveautés ‘A Jeanne d'Arc' à Carcassonne,” 1898 (Photo: New York Public Library, via rawpixel, Public Domain).

Georges de Feure typically designed posters for music halls, theatrical events, art exhibitions, and cafés.

Georges de Feure lithography

Georges de Feure, “Affiche pour le Salon des Cent,” 1896 (Photo: New York Public Library, via rawpixel, Public Domain).

Georges de Feure lithography

Georges de Feure, “Comédie-Parisienne with portrait of Loie Fuller,” 1895 (Photo: Public Institution Paris Musées, via rawpixel, Public Domain).

Related Articles:

6 Themes That Defined Alphonse Mucha’s Iconic Art Nouveau Posters

Vintage Posters of the Art Nouveau Movement From the Turn of the Century

How Alphonse Mucha’s Sinuous Art Nouveau Posters Elevated Printmaking as an Art Form

Art Nouveau: The Ornate Architectural Style That Defined the Early 20th Century

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

All These Books, Films, and Artworks Are Entering the Public Domain in 2025
Rare Caravaggio Painting Emerges and Is Publicly Displayed for the First Time Ever
Art History and Famous Photography References in ‘The Simpsons’
Medieval Carving of Early Christian Figure Discovered in Germany
16 Great Sculptors Who Changed the History of Art
14 of Art History’s Most Horrifying Masterpieces

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Kintsugi: The Centuries-Old Art of Repairing Broken Pottery with Gold
Hokusai’s ‘The Great Wave’ Is Now on View at the Art Institute of Chicago Galleries
The History of the Selfie Starts 185 Years Ago
What Is Contemporary Art? An In-Depth Look at the Modern-Day Movement
28 Iconic Artists Who Immortalized Themselves Through Famous Self-Portraits
20 of the Most Famous Sculptures You Need To Know

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.