Home / Environment

Mysterious Red Clouds Over the Atlantic Ocean Has Completely Mystified the Internet

By Jessica Stewart on July 28, 2022
Red Clouds Over the Atlantic Ocean

Photo: Reddit via Mohiemen Tanim

Redditor Moheimen Tanim recently posted mysterious photos that are stirring up a big reaction. The three images show a strange red glow in the clouds and, according to Tanim, were taken by a pilot flying over the Atlantic Ocean. Other redditors immediately responded with a lot of different theories, from it being the end of days to comparing the scene to this season's Stranger Things. But, the most sensible explanation points to fishing as the culprit for the red glow.

One Redditor pointed out that the glow was most likely caused by red LED lights attached to fishing vessels looking to attract saury. The fish are attracted to the lights and vacuumed aboard, allowing the fishermen to catch thousands of saury at a time.

The fishing method is often used to catch Pacific saury, particularly by Taiwanese, Japanese, and Chinese fishermen. Atlantic saury is found as far north as the Gulf of Saint Lawrence all the way down to Bermuda and also from Iceland down to Morocco. So though it's unclear where in the Atlantic the pilot took these photos, it's entirely possible that the red glow is due to the LED lights.

In fact, a similar situation happened in May in China. The skies of a port city turned deep red, sparking panic until a fishing company said that the apocalyptic skies were due to their fishing boats. LED fishing is attractive to fishermen because the lightweight LEDs mean that less fuel is needed for their boats. They can also cut down on by-catch and the need for nets, which is beneficial to the environment. However, the large number of fish they attract means overfishing, which can be damaging to the ecosystem, is a concern.

The internet went wild with theories as to why these clouds over the Atlantic turned red.

Red Clouds Over the Atlantic Ocean

Photo: Reddit via Mohiemen Tanim

But most likely, this was due to fishermen using LED lights to attract their catch.

Red LED Lights on Fishing Boat

Photo: Delta Electronics via YouTube

h/t: [Interesting Engineering, Daily Mail]

Related Articles:

People in South Dakota Captured the Surreal Sight of a Green Sky

Dazzling Blue ‘Sea Sparkles’ Emit a Glittering Glow on the Shores of Tasmania

Glowing Milky Way Photo Makes Red Terrain of Arizona Look Like an Alien Planet

Bioluminescent Mushrooms in Singapore Glow in the Dark Like a “Little Galaxy” of Fungi

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

69 Experts Agree Climate Change and Political Conflicts Are Top Threats to Global Food Security
Portable Wind Turbine Can Power Your Devices With Clean Energy on the Fly
Japan Is Submerging an Enormous Turbine in the Ocean To Produce “Endless” Clean Energy
Canada Joins Growing List of Nations Banning Single-Use Plastics
World’s Biggest Plant Discovered in Ocean off Australian Coast
Environmental Activist Wears a Custom Suit Showing All the Trash He Produced in a Month

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Biologist Uses UV Light to Expose the Hidden World of the Amazon Rainforest [Interview]
Man Cleans Up Beaches With Custom-Built Grabber and Remote-Controlled Trash Can
Man Spends Over 1,000 Days Straight Cleaning Up Trash in His Local Parks
Engineers Develop Enzyme That Can Break Down Plastic in a Matter of Hours
Researchers Developed a Solar Panel That Continues To Gather Energy Once the Sun Sets
Sir David Attenborough Wins Champions of the Earth Lifetime Achievement Award

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]