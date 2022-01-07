Home / Art History / Renaissance Art

Explore Rembrandt’s Famous Painting “The Night Watch” in New 717-Gigapixel Photo

By Madeleine Muzdakis on January 7, 2022
Explore Rembrandt’s Famous Painting “The Night Watch” in New 717-Gigapixel Photo

“The Night Watch,” or “The Company of Frans Banning Cocq and Willem van Ruytenburgh,” by Rembrandt van Rijn, 1642. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

Rembrandt van Rijn is perhaps the most well-known of the Dutch Masters. During the Golden Age of the Netherlands, his expressive brushwork conjured realistic scenes and expressive portraits. The Night Watch is chief among his masterpieces. The iconic painting is a 12-by-14-foot canvas illustrating 34 figures of an early modern militia. Now, this monumental work can be explored in microscopic detail through a 717-gigapixel photograph of the work.

Created by the Rijksmuseum—where the painting currently resides—the photo is itself a work of art. Created in 1642, The Night Watch was a commission by Captain Banninck Cocq, the gentleman in the red sash. Its digital representation was created from 8,439 individual images stitched and layered. The individual pixels are almost as detailed as the original brush strokes. Each pixel is less than 0.0002 inches from its fellows, and each pixel is the size of a blood cell.

Zoom into the masterwork and you will notice each individual brushstroke, as well as the spidery pattern of paint drying on canvas. The photograph even restores edges of the painting which had been previously lost. The painting was restored as part of Operation Night Watch, a project which introduced the public to the process of art conservation. This is not the painting's first restoration. In the 1940s, a dark varnish which had long covered the original paint was removed. This altered the interpretation of the painting, as scholars had long believed the darkness indicated a night scene.

You can explore the restored masterpiece for yourself and see what you can find in the image.

Explore Rembrandt’s famous painting The Night Watch in a new 717-gigapixel photo from the Rijksmuseum.

Rembrandt's The Night Watch at the Rijksmuseum

Detail from Rembrandt's 717-gigapixel “The Night Watch” at the Rijksmuseum. (Photo: Detail screenshot via the Rijksmuseum)

h/t: [Open Culture]

Rijksmuseum: Website | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Related Articles:

The Rijksmuseum Has Made 709,000 Artworks Available for Free Online

You Can Virtually Tour 1,200+ of the World’s Most Famous Museums From Home

Dutch Museums Unveil Free Digital Collection of 1,000+ Artworks by Van Gogh

Where to View Leonardo da Vinci’s Notebooks Online for Free

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and reading while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Why Michelangelo’s ‘David’ Is an Icon of the Italian Renaissance
20 Famous Italian Renaissance Paintings That Left Their Mark on History
Sandro Botticelli: The Renaissance Artist Who Became the Master of Mythology Scenes
Exploring ‘Lady With an Ermine,’ an Oft-Forgotten Renaissance Portrait by Leonardo da Vinci
Uffizi Gallery Turned a Michelangelo Painting Into an NFT and It Sold for $170,000
Where to View Leonardo da Vinci’s Notebooks Online for Free

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Who Was Albrecht Dürer? Learn About the Pioneering Northern Renaissance Printmaker
Rarely-Seen Illustrations of Dante’s ‘Divine Comedy’ Are Now Free for All To View Online
What Is a Reliquary? Here’s a Short Introduction To the Bejeweled Medieval Vessels
How to Decipher the Symbolism in Jan van Eyck’s Famous ‘Arnolfini Portrait’
How Sister Plautilla Nelli Became the First Woman Artist to Paint ‘The Last Supper’
Learn the Intriguing (and Sometimes Controversial) History Behind Michelangelo’s ‘Last Judgment’

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.