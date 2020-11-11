Van Gogh lived from 1853 to 1890, but the majority of his famous paintings were completed in the final two years of his life. Many of these 860 oil paintings—with his trademark thick, lyrical brushwork—are available to view through Van Gogh Worldwide. Although Van Gogh was best known for oil masterpieces such as The Starry Night, he was also a prolific sketch artist. His pencil and paper drawings are worth exploration; they depict landscapes as well as emotive figures from Van Gogh's everyday life. Van Gogh Worldwide provides insight into these works of art and the artist behind them. One can also find behind-the-scenes museum information, such as details of restorations, verso (back) images, and other curatorial notes.

At present, Van Gogh Worldwide only includes works held in Dutch museums. These institutions include the Van Gogh Museum, Kröller-Müller Museum, the Rijksmuseum, the Netherlands Institute for Art History, and the Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen. Many other works by Van Gogh can be viewed online through the websites of museums scattered throughout the world. Adding these works to the database is a future goal of the project. The popular fascination with Van Gogh endures and propels the project. Now art enthusiasts globally can enjoy the Dutch national treasure that is Vincent Van Gogh.

Dutch museums have launched a new online project known as Van Gogh Worldwide—a database of over 1,000 works by Vincent van Gogh.

Building off a previous online collection from the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, other Dutch museums have joined together to make Van Gogh's works available online alongside historical, artistic, and curatorial commentary.

Although the iconic post-Impressionist is best known for paintings such as The Starry Night, he was also a prolific sketch artist.

During a time of soaring cases and renewed lockdowns across the globe, Van Gogh Worldwide allows for the global experience of great art from the safety of your own home.

Related Articles:

Colorful Comic Illustrations Celebrate the Vibrant Life of Vincent van Gogh

You Can Now Take a Virtual Tour of the Van Gogh Museum

26 Fun & Artsy Gifts For the Van Gogh Fan in Your Life

How Van Gogh’s ‘The Starry Night’ Came to Be and Continues to Inspire Artists