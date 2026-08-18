RIP Hayden Panettiere: ‘Heroes’ and ‘Nashville’ Star Dies at 36

Actor Hayden Panettiere has died at the age of 36. Immersed in Hollywood from a young age, Panettiere was known for her roles in the TV shows Heroes and Nashville, as well as movies like Bring It On: All or Nothing, Ice Princess, and the Scream franchise. The actor passed away in Greenville, South Carolina, and the official cause and manner of death “remain pending further investigation and the completion of additional studies,” per the Greenville county Coroner’s Office.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden,” her father, Skip Panettiere, told ABC News. “She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her—and to the millions who watched her onscreen.”

Born in 1989 in Palisades, New York, Panettiere landed her first role (starring in a toy commercial) when she was only 11 months old. At 4 years old, she got a role in the soap opera One Life to Live, where she appeared on the daily program between 1994 and 1997. Panettiere was then propelled into worldwide stardom when she lent her voice to Dot, a little fearless ant in Pixar’s A Bug’s Life in 1998. She then joined the show Guiding Light when she was 8. There, she played a young leukemia patient, where her realistic portrayal would earn her a Special Recognition Award from the Leukaemia & Lymphoma Society.

Panettiere blossomed into a Hollywood star, landing career-defining roles in Remember the Titans (2000) alongside Denzel Washington, Raising Helen (2004), Ice Princess (2005), and Bring It On: All or Nothing (2006). At the same time, she commanded the NBC sci-fi show Heroes as Claire Bennet, a cheerleader with regeneration powers. In 2012, she joined Nashville as Juliette Barnes, a rising singer determined to become the queen of country music.

A few months ago, Panettiere published a memoir titled This Is Me: A Reckoning. In it, the actor opened up about her rise to fame and the price of it. “So many people have have come up to me within the industry and outside of the industry and shared their stories with me and said, ‘Because you’ve talked about your mental health, it gave me the courage to be honest about mine and get myself help and you saved my life,’” she said during one of her final media appearances on a panel in Los Angeles.

After her passing was confirmed by her representatives, former co-stars and fellow actors paid tribute to Panettiere. Kim Catrall, her on-screen mom in Ice Princess, shared an image of them together with the caption, “Rest in peace sweet Hayden. Gone far too soon.” Meanwhile, Connie Britton, who starred alongside Panettiere in Nashville, posted images of both of them together on stage, as well as images of Panettiere at work. “This was Hayden. Bursting with brilliance, shining so bright,” she wrote. “I have no words for this sad song. Just heartbreak. I love you girl. Sleep easy now.”

Bryan Fuller, who worked on Heroes as writer and co-executive producer, shared, “It was an honor and an inspiration to write Claire Bennet’s storyline in season one of Heroes. Hayden was more than an actress she was a muse. Wise beyond her years and already saddled with so much of a life, she left an indelible mark on me as a writer and a storyteller. Incredibly sad news.”

Actor Viola Davis wrote, “What an amazing talent you were….so gifted. Julius [Tennon] and I loved working with you….an old, wise soul with such a deep heart. I wish the world had more time with you because I had a burning curiosity about who you were becoming. I saw this beautiful Phoenix rising from the ashes. Your tests became your testimony, and your testimony became your legacy. You will be remembered. Rest well, Hayden. Sending healing prayers to your family, your daughter, and all who loved you. May they always speak your name….”

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