Late Catherine O’Hara Honored With Posthumous Actor Award for Her Final Role

By Emma Taggart on March 4, 2026

At the 32nd annual Actor Awards on March 1, 2026, the late Catherine O’Hara was posthumously honored with the “Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series” for her final role as Patty Leigh in Apple TV’s The Studio. The Actor Awards are considered one of the industry’s most meaningful honors, as they are voted on by fellow performers in SAG-AFTRA, the labor union representing actors.

O’Hara died on January 30 at age 71 following complications from a pulmonary embolism after a brief battle with rectal cancer. Before she passed, she starred in the first season of The Studio, a satirical Hollywood comedy that takes a sharp look at the chaotic, behind-the-scenes reality of the entertainment industry.

Because O’Hara was sadly unable to accept the award, co-creator and co-star of The Studio Seth Rogan stepped on stage to accept it on her behalf. In his speech, he praised O’Hara’s ability to be both incredibly kind and talented, recalling how she would send thoughtful script suggestions to strengthen scenes while uplifting her fellow actors. He said her fearless comedy and warmth made her deeply admired by her peers.

“I know she would have been honored to receive this award from her fellow performers, who I know she respected so much,” said Rogan. “If you have people in your lives who don’t know her work, […] just show them O’Hara dancing to Harry Belafonte in Beetle Juice, show them O’Hara hurting her knee in Best in Show […], and tell the people as they’re laughing that that’s Catherine O’Hara and we were lucky that we got to live in a world where she so generously shared her talents with us.”

Watch the bittersweet moment below.

Source: Seth Rogen gives a tribute to Catherine O'Hara after she wins for Best Actress in a Comedy Series

