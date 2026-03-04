Late Catherine O’Hara Honored With Posthumous Actor Award for Her Final Role

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catherine O’Hara App. (@catherine.ohara.appreciation)

At the 32nd annual Actor Awards on March 1, 2026, the late Catherine O’Hara was posthumously honored with the “Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series” for her final role as Patty Leigh in Apple TV’s The Studio. The Actor Awards are considered one of the industry’s most meaningful honors, as they are voted on by fellow performers in SAG-AFTRA, the labor union representing actors.

O’Hara died on January 30 at age 71 following complications from a pulmonary embolism after a brief battle with rectal cancer. Before she passed, she starred in the first season of The Studio, a satirical Hollywood comedy that takes a sharp look at the chaotic, behind-the-scenes reality of the entertainment industry.

Because O’Hara was sadly unable to accept the award, co-creator and co-star of The Studio Seth Rogan stepped on stage to accept it on her behalf. In his speech, he praised O’Hara’s ability to be both incredibly kind and talented, recalling how she would send thoughtful script suggestions to strengthen scenes while uplifting her fellow actors. He said her fearless comedy and warmth made her deeply admired by her peers.

“I know she would have been honored to receive this award from her fellow performers, who I know she respected so much,” said Rogan. “If you have people in your lives who don’t know her work, […] just show them O’Hara dancing to Harry Belafonte in Beetle Juice, show them O’Hara hurting her knee in Best in Show […], and tell the people as they’re laughing that that’s Catherine O’Hara and we were lucky that we got to live in a world where she so generously shared her talents with us.”

Watch the bittersweet moment below.

At the 32nd Actor Awards on March 1, 2026, Catherine O’Hara received a posthumous award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her role in The Studio.

Source: Seth Rogen gives a tribute to Catherine O'Hara after she wins for Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Related Articles:

RIP Catherine O’Hara: Hilarious Legendary ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Actor Dies at 71

Macaulay Culkin Reunites With ‘Home Alone’ Co-Star Catherine O’Hara at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Demi Moore Wins Best Actress at the 2025 Golden Globes and Delivers Powerful Acceptance Speech

Michelle Yeoh Makes History With Her Oscar Win for Best Actress