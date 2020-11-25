Home / Nature

Sea Urchin Wear Shells Like Hats So Aquarists Made Tiny Hats for Them To Wear Instead

By Emma Taggart on November 25, 2020
Sea Urchins

Photo: Stock Photos from Brandon B/Shutterstock

There are 950 species of sea urchins living on seabeds, making them one of the most widespread and common echinoderms in our oceans. They’re often called the “porcupines of the sea” because of their long spines that deter hungry predators. However, the marine animals are also prone to covering themselves with stones, shells, rocks—and even tiny hats.

Biologist Morgan Kester recently shared this discovery on social media. She writes, “I was today years old when I learned that sea urchins naturally use shells as hats for camouflage, so some aquarists had the genius idea to make them tiny hats.” She posted photos of the dapper-looking sea urchins “wearing” 3D-printed cowboy hats, top hats, and fedoras. The sea urchins not only look stylish, but the hats also help to keep them safe. Although the exact reason for covering their “heads” is unknown, it’s been theorized that the extra weight helps prevent the sea creatures from being washed away during storms. The extra coverage is also thought to protect sea urchins from predators and UV rays.

One person that created hats for sea urchins is Redditor VanillaBean5813. They explain, “My dad is the real aquarist (and also a Redditor), I modify 3D models from the internet, and my mom runs the 3D printer.” After testing several hat styles, they settled on a wide-brimmed design. “We went through a few iterations of hats,” they recall. “We learned that hollow structures were too floaty and that caused them to lose the witches hat we made.”

Another person known as Riosouza on the Reed2Reef forum has also been making hats specially for sea urchins. “I decided to do a quick design for a 3D-printed hat, and for my surprise they absolutely love it,” they say. “Since I replaced the rocks and shells from their back with the hats, they never let it go, and I was astonished to see them moving the hats towards the light source. Which leads me to the conclusion they certainly use it against excessive UV rays.”

If you’re wondering if making hats for sea urchins is safe, Emma Verling, a senior post-doctoral researcher at MaREI Centre for Marine and Renewable Energy sheds some light: “I think the 3D hats are a fun idea, a great talking point, and a way to educate people as to the complex ecology of sea urchins…I honestly don’t see that they could do any harm in an aquarium setting.”

Check out photos of the hat-wearing sea urchins below.

Sea urchins like to wear shells as protection, so people have been making them stylish, 3D-printed hats.

I was today years old when I learned that sea urchins naturally use shells as hats for camouflage, so some aquarists had the genius idea to make them tiny hats from r/interestingasfuck

Our sea urchins like to cover their heads so we 3d printed them some hats from r/crafts

h/t: [Bored Panda]

Related Articles:

Artists Crochet Giant Sea Urchin Installations That Interact with Their Surroundings

Stunning Sea Life Captured by the University of Miami’s 2015 Underwater Photo Contest Winners

You Can Now Watch 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Footage of Life Below the Sea

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Over 85 of the World’s Top Wildlife Photographers Are Selling Prints to Help Preserve Nature
Mesmerizing Time-Lapse Videos Show How Much Plants Move During a Day
Climate Change Brings Prehistoric Plant From 60 Million Years Ago Back to Life
Mini Bonsai Trees Can Grow Full-Sized Apples, Quinces, and Pomegranates
Free Audio Library Features “Sounds of the Forest” From Around the World
Exotic ‘Monkey Orchids’ Have Blooms That Look Like the Face of a Capuchin Monkey

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Delightful ‘Ice Cream Tulips’ Look Like the Refreshing Sweet Treat in a Pink Bowl
Watch How a BBC Film Crew Rescues Penguins Trapped in an Icy Ravine
Colorful Interactive Display of Early 19th-Century Mineral Illustrations
Amazing Macro Winners of the International Garden Photographer of the Year 2020
Beautiful Animated Film Reveals a Close-Up View of Nature’s Growth and Life Cycles
National Park Service Designs Hilarious PSA Poster About Bear Safety

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.