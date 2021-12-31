Home / Photography / Street Photography

Photographer Captures Poetic Photos of Strangers on the Paris Metro During His Commutes

By Jessica Stewart on December 31, 2021
Black and White Subway Photos by Sébastien Durand

When French street photographer Sébastien Durand began his practice in 2017, he was looking for inspiration. Luckily, it didn't take him too long to realize that he could take advantage of his commute to work and get creative on the metro. What followed was a growing portfolio of memorable images that detail the small moments in life as these commuters go about their business.

By focusing these images in black and white, Durand gives his photography a timeless feel. Though taken on the Paris metro, viewers are given the sensation that they could be anywhere at any time. For Durand, the lack of color also gives viewers of his work a chance to decide on their own where to focus.

“I found that color naturally directed the gaze towards the main subject, to the detriment of the surroundings and secondary subjects or motifs,” he tells My Modern Met. “The black and white imposes nothing on the reader and gives him time to discover the image by browsing it in his own way. I like the idea of ​​taking the time to visit a photograph. It fits well with the story I wanted to share.”

Over time, Durand's work on the metro naturally evolved into two different series. The first features daily life on the metro, while the second takes a look at people and their unknowing interactions with what Durand refers to as “street furniture.” This second series, titled Subway Travel Companions, really shows off Durand's eye for observation. In these photos, he uses advertisements and other elements to add a bit of irony. These “winks to the viewer” are his way of celebrating the flow of the anonymous crowds.

In the end, the metro has been a wonderful teacher for Durand. “It was only when I took the time to lay my eyes on my journey that I discovered how interesting these little everyday, harmless journeys can be,” he shares. “All of humanity seems to meet there. This is perhaps the first course one should take to learn street photography—putting the camera down and being attentive to others.”

French street photographer Sébastien Durand honed his craft by taking photos on the Paris metro.

Black and White Subway Photos by Sébastien DurandStreet Photography Paris MetroStreet Photography Paris MetroSubway Street Photography

His black and white photos have a timeless feel.

Street Photography Paris MetroBlack and White Photo of the Paris Metro

He also has a series of photos that show anonymous crowds interacting with “street furniture.”

Photos in the Paris SubwayArtistic Photo on the Paris MetroPhotos in the Paris SubwayPhotos in the Paris SubwayPhotos in the Paris SubwaySébastien Durand: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Sébastien Durand.

Related Articles:

Photographer Creates Visual Puns of Paris Metro Stations

Street Artist JR Takes Over the Paris Metro With His Giant Posters

Interview: Street Photographer Captures Diverse Commuters of the New York City Subway

Photographer Spends Years Documenting His Daily Commute on the New York Subway

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Photographer Has Reunited With Over 350 People Whose Photos He Snapped 40 Years Ago
Street Photographer Captures the Magical Moments That Happen When We’re Not Looking
Google Buys Photographer’s Perfectly Timed Photo of Seagull Eating a Fry
Before and After Photos Reveal How Much a Smile Changes a Person’s Aura [Interview]
Street Photographer Captures Serendipitous Moments That Go Unnoticed on City Sidewalks
Grandparents Living in Chinatowns Are Now Unexpected Fashion Icons [Interview]

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Photographer Documents the Surprisingly Thriving Film Culture in the Coldest Region of Russia
Shoebox Full of Negatives From the 1930s Helps a Woman Learn More About Her Late Father
Grandson is Sharing His Late Grandfather’s Trove of Unseen Street Photography
Street Photography Reveals the Candid Coincidences Hiding in Plain Sight
Powerful Photos Capture the Passionate George Floyd Protests in Minneapolis [Interview]
Playful Duo Captures the Fun and Joy of Interacting With Architecture

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.