Home / Photography / Street Photography

African Street Style and Global Subcultures Celebrated in Retrospective Photography Exhibition

By Jessica Stewart on March 6, 2024
Daniele Tamagni Gentlemen of Bacongo

Willy Covary, from Gentlemen of Bacongo, 2008.
Willy Covary, in his dashing pink suit, red bowler hat, tie, and shoes, is walking down the streets of Brazzaville, Congo.

An exhibition in Milan peels back the layers of Daniele Tamagni‘s incredible photography. The Italian photographer, who died in 2017 at age 42 after battling a long illness, is heralded for his work celebrating street style across Africa. His work combines street photography, photojournalism, and fashion photography in a way that is uniquely his.

Ninety of his images are now on show at Milan's Palazzo Morando until April 1. Daniel Tamagni Style is Life is the first retrospective dedicated to the award-winning photographer's work. The show encompasses seven years of his photography and brings us on a journey across the globe. From action-packed images of Bolivia's “flying cholitas” to incredible portraits of the Sapeurs of Congo, who use dapper fashion as a form of social resistance, Tamagni's ability to infiltrate global subcultures is astonishing.

“In choosing countries and cities far outside the usual context of fashion, I not only wanted to offer an overview of the phenomenon of globalized style, but also record the resistance to and preservation of traditions,” Tamagni once shared.

“Daniele undertook a mission to show that Africa is diverse, housing many untold stories,” says co-curator Aïda Muluneh. “In my perspective, art revolves around conveying our personal truths. He deliberately focused on individuals at society’s edges, those challenging norms, prioritizing self-affirmation over societal endorsement—trailblazers of their unique journeys.”

The exhibition and accompanying photobook are a wonderful way to honor Tamagni's legacy and bring his photography to a wider audience. As we travel with him to heavy metal festivals in Botswana or learn about the female fashion designers in Dakar who are elevating Senegalese fashion, we also understand a bit more about his passion for life and his unending quest to discover more about the diverse people who make our planet unique.

A retrospective exhibition in Milan celebrates the work of photographer Daniele Tamagni.

Portrait of a Sapeur wearing hot pink sunglasses and matching tie, holding a pipe in his mouth

Portrait of a Sapeur wearing hot pink sunglasses and matching tie, holding a pipe in his mouth. Brazzaville, Congo (2008)

Dixy in London, from Gentlemen of Bacongo, 2009.

Dixy in London, from Gentlemen of Bacongo, 2009.

Tembisa Revolution #2, from Joburg Style Battles, 2014.

Tembisa Revolution #2, from Joburg Style Battles, 2014.

Tamagni traveled the world to photograph subcultures, with particular attention to street style.

The Playboys of Bacongo, from Gentlemen of Bacongo

The Playboys of Bacongo, from Gentlemen of Bacongo, 2008.

Carmen Rosa flying, from The Flying Cholitas, 2010.

Carmen Rosa flying, from The Flying Cholitas, 2010.

Dignified Queen and Katy, from Afrometals, 2012.

Dignified Queen and Katy, from Afrometals, 2012.

Style is Life Exhibition Daniele Tamagni

Untitled, from Afrometals, 2012.

Though Tamagni passed away in 2017, the influence of his work can still be felt.

Model at Dakar Fashion Week, 2011

Model at Dakar Fashion Week, 2011.

Portrait of a member of the Piccadilly Group wearing a bowtie and an eye patch. Brazzaville, Congo (2008)

Portrait of a member of the Piccadilly Group wearing a bowtie and an eye patch. Brazzaville, Congo (2008)

Daniele Tamagni Photography

Izis Boys, from Joburg Style Battles, 2014.

Daniele Tamagni Style is Life is on view at Palazzo Morando in Milan until April 1, 2024.

Smarteez #2, from Joburg Style Battles

Smarteez #2, from Joburg Style Battles, 2014.

Boy with kite, Cuba, 2005 by Daniele Tamagni

Boy with kite, Cuba, 2005.

Daniele Tamagni Foundation: WebsiteInstagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Daniele Tamagni Foundation.

Related Articles:

Self-Taught Fashion Guru Inspires Vintage Style in Namibia

Photographers Share Real-Life Perspective of Everyday Life in Africa

Photographer Captures Photos of Stranger’s Suave Street Style Every Sunday

Authentic Street Photography of 1980s New York Reveals the Rise of Hip-Hop Culture

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Six Decades of Elliott Erwitt’s Iconic New York Street Photography
Ernest Cole’s Lost American Photos From the 1960s and 1970s Published for the First Time
Vivian Maier’s Street Photography Coming to New York for Comprehensive Exhibition
50 Years of Meryl Meisler’s Iconic New York Nightlife Photography on Display
Global Street Photography Contest Honors Photographers Capturing Slice-of-Life Snapshots
Photographer Spent Eight Years Capturing Life on the Gritty New York Subway in the 1970s and 1980s

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Street Photographer’s Photos Demonstrate Life’s Strange Visual Coincidences
Photographer Shows the Raw, Unflinching Reality of Life on Skid Row [Interview]
How a Successful Street Photographer Captures Life’s Unseen Moments [Interview]
Man Discovers Passion for Moody Street Photography After Moving to New York [Interview]
Neon Nighttime Scenes Capture the Electric Energy of Taipei After Dark
30 Funny Cat Photos Candidly Captured on the Streets of Japan

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.