African Street Style and Global Subcultures Celebrated in Retrospective Photography Exhibition

An exhibition in Milan peels back the layers of Daniele Tamagni‘s incredible photography. The Italian photographer, who died in 2017 at age 42 after battling a long illness, is heralded for his work celebrating street style across Africa. His work combines street photography, photojournalism, and fashion photography in a way that is uniquely his.

Ninety of his images are now on show at Milan's Palazzo Morando until April 1. Daniel Tamagni Style is Life is the first retrospective dedicated to the award-winning photographer's work. The show encompasses seven years of his photography and brings us on a journey across the globe. From action-packed images of Bolivia's “flying cholitas” to incredible portraits of the Sapeurs of Congo, who use dapper fashion as a form of social resistance, Tamagni's ability to infiltrate global subcultures is astonishing.

“In choosing countries and cities far outside the usual context of fashion, I not only wanted to offer an overview of the phenomenon of globalized style, but also record the resistance to and preservation of traditions,” Tamagni once shared.

“Daniele undertook a mission to show that Africa is diverse, housing many untold stories,” says co-curator Aïda Muluneh. “In my perspective, art revolves around conveying our personal truths. He deliberately focused on individuals at society’s edges, those challenging norms, prioritizing self-affirmation over societal endorsement—trailblazers of their unique journeys.”

The exhibition and accompanying photobook are a wonderful way to honor Tamagni's legacy and bring his photography to a wider audience. As we travel with him to heavy metal festivals in Botswana or learn about the female fashion designers in Dakar who are elevating Senegalese fashion, we also understand a bit more about his passion for life and his unending quest to discover more about the diverse people who make our planet unique.

A retrospective exhibition in Milan celebrates the work of photographer Daniele Tamagni.

Tamagni traveled the world to photograph subcultures, with particular attention to street style.

Though Tamagni passed away in 2017, the influence of his work can still be felt.

Daniele Tamagni Style is Life is on view at Palazzo Morando in Milan until April 1, 2024.

Daniele Tamagni Foundation: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Daniele Tamagni Foundation.

