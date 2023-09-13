Global Street Photography Contest Honors Photographers Capturing Slice-of-Life Snapshots

With its monthly photography contests, The Independent Photographer promotes talented photographers around the world. Judged by American street photographer Richard Sandler, the March 2023 Street Photography competition demonstrates the high quality of the work creatives submit. From a barber on the streets of India to a colorful market in Ghana, these candid moments are incredible snapshots of life across the globe.

Photographer Alain Schroeder won the contest for his image of a man curled up for a nap in a narrow alleyway in India. Schroeder's ability to snap the photo at the perfect moment captured the judge's imagination. “This is my kind of masterpiece,” Sandler admits. “The formal composition and the people within the frame are in a perfect, yet uneasy, balance. The light within the picture is varied and painterly and subtle so that the air feels dream-like and evocative. The best pictures, like this one, ask more questions than they answer.”

Sandler also appreciated second-place winner Daniel Ramos' ability to bring clarity to a complicated situation. Bringing chaos into order, Ramos is able to capture the instant that cotton candy is being whipped up for a crowd as the sun sets in Mexico City.

All of the top 10 photos demonstrate the ability to quickly make observations and take pictures that immortalize a moment in a manner that transforms them into a work of art. Be sure to check out all of The Independent Photographer's monthly photo contests, which are all judged by esteemed photographers like Sandler, Steve McCurry, and Jimmy Nelson.

And if you are a street photographer yourself, there is a new edition of the contest running during the month of September. The September Street Photography competition is accepting entries until September 30, 2023.

Check out the incredible winners of The Independent Photographer's Street Photography Contest.

This contest is one of 12 monthly contests that the photography site runs.

The Independent Photographer: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by The Independent Photographer.