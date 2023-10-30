Japanese Paper Artist Creates Spherical Pop-Art Cards Without the Use of Glue

Japanese artist Seiji Tsukimoto uses kirigami techniques to craft pop-up cards unlike any other. At first glance, they appear like flat ovals with numerous different folds and cuts in the paper. However, by applying pressure to the sides, the card magically transforms into a sphere, and all of the precise carvings turn into figures, animals, and settings.

Tsukimoto shows off his creations in videos. These short clips demonstrate how interactive his pop-up cards are, and how they go from flat to 3D in a matter of seconds. Amazingly, the gifted artist renders each one without the use of glue. Instead, he cuts multiple pieces of white paper with small niches for sliding the different parts together. He slowly builds up the layers needed to create the dense illustration.

With this meticulous approach to card-making, Tsukimoto has produced a range of designs. They include birthday cards with human silhouettes sitting at a tea party or dancing, as well as holiday cards celebrating Christmas and Halloween. Some of the finished products even have a kinetic element, like a wheel that the user can spin. It's these little touches that make the pop-up cards even more fascinating to look at.

You can purchase the designs for Tsukimoto's cards via his online shop, and learn how to make his paper art with the help of his tutorial book.

Japanese artist Seiji Tsukimoto creates amazing pop-up cards.

He uses kirigami techniques to craft each piece of cut paper.

Then he assembles the spherical cards without the use of glue.

Each card starts out flat, and by just pressing at each end, it transforms into a 3D shape.

Some of these cards have figures that can even be moved.

