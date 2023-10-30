Home / Crafts / Paper Art

Japanese Paper Artist Creates Spherical Pop-Art Cards Without the Use of Glue

By Margherita Cole on October 30, 2023
Pop Up Cards by Seiji Tsukimoto

Japanese artist Seiji Tsukimoto uses kirigami techniques to craft pop-up cards unlike any other. At first glance, they appear like flat ovals with numerous different folds and cuts  in the paper. However, by applying pressure to the sides, the card magically transforms into a sphere, and all of the precise carvings turn into figures, animals, and settings.

Tsukimoto shows off his creations in videos. These short clips demonstrate how interactive his pop-up cards are, and how they go from flat to 3D in a matter of seconds. Amazingly, the gifted artist renders each one without the use of glue. Instead, he cuts multiple pieces of white paper with small niches for sliding the different parts together. He slowly builds up the layers needed to create the dense illustration.

With this meticulous approach to card-making, Tsukimoto has produced a range of designs. They include birthday cards with human silhouettes sitting at a tea party or dancing, as well as holiday cards celebrating Christmas and Halloween. Some of the finished products even have a kinetic element, like a wheel that the user can spin. It's these little touches that make the pop-up cards even more fascinating to look at.

You can purchase the designs for Tsukimoto's cards via his online shop, and learn how to make his paper art with the help of his tutorial book.

Seiji Tsukimoto: Website | Facebook | YouTube

All images via Seiji Tsukimoto.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
