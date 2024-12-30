Home / Architecture / Museums

Frida Escobedo Is the First Woman to Design a Wing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art

Metropolitan Museum of Art Oscar L. Tang and H.M. Agnes Hsu-Tang Wing by Frida Escobedo

For the first time in its 154-year history, New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art is getting a new wing designed by a female architect. Mexican architect Frida Escobedo will design the new Oscar L. Tang and H.M. Agnes Hsu-Tang Wing, which will house the museum's world-class 20th- and 21st-century art collection.

The MET has just released Escobedo's plans for the five-story wing, which will have over 70,000 square feet of display space. The open, airy gallery spaces have varying ceiling heights in order to provide the proper environment for a wide variety of artworks. Not only will the $550 million, privately funded wing add nearly 50% more gallery space, but it will also address a number of infrastructure and accessibility issues. This includes a marked improvement in how visitors circulate through the galleries, as well as additional elevators and ramps to improve accessibility.

Nestled into the existing museum’s 123,000-square-foot footprint, the wing will be no higher than the original height of the 1880 wing at the center of the Museum complex. Its limestone latticework façade gives the wing a distinct identity, while still allowing it to blend into the rest of the museum.

“Frida Escobedo’s extraordinarily inspired, deeply thoughtful, and dynamic design for the Tang Wing cements her standing as one of today’s most relevant architects,” says Max Hollein, The MET’s Marina Kellen French director and chief executive officer. “Escobedo’s elegant, contemporary design reflects not only an understanding of architectural history, materiality, and artistic expression but also a deep appreciation for The MET’s mission, collection, and visitors.”

Set to open in 2030, the Tang Wing will also feature a cafe and expanded outdoor terraces with views of Central Park. Another improvement is the relocation and expansion of the Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Roof Garden, which will allow for more space for events and outdoor exhibitions.

“Our goal has been to create a building that fully meets the needs and aspirations of The MET, weaving together vital connections between the Modern and Contemporary Art galleries and other areas of the Museum and at the same time expressing the special significance of the Tang Wing’s place in the city,” shares Escobedo. “The wing is in New York, yet of the world; it reflects the global nature of this great collection and also draws inspiration from The MET’s unique surroundings. Such an ambition can be realized only through close and consistent collaboration. We are deeply grateful to our extraordinary partners at The MET and to all the members of the expert design team.”

The MET isn't Escobedo's only museum project. She has also been tapped to assist in renovating Paris' Pompidou Center. For that project, which will see the museum close for five years, she'll be working alongside French architecture studio Moreau Kusunoki.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art has revealed the designs for the new Tang Wing, which will house its 20th- and 21st-century art collections.

Metropolitan Museum of Art Oscar L. Tang and H.M. Agnes Hsu-Tang Wing by Frida Escobedo

Mexican architect Frida Escobedo has been commissioned for the project, making her the first woman to design a part of the museum.

Metropolitan Museum of Art Oscar L. Tang and H.M. Agnes Hsu-Tang Wing by Frida Escobedo

Set to open in 2030, the $550 million project will see a nearly 50% increase in exhibition space.

Metropolitan Museum of Art Oscar L. Tang and H.M. Agnes Hsu-Tang Wing by Frida Escobedo

Metropolitan Museum of Art Oscar L. Tang and H.M. Agnes Hsu-Tang Wing by Frida Escobedo

“Frida Escobedo’s extraordinarily inspired, deeply thoughtful, and dynamic design for the Tang Wing cements her standing as one of today’s most relevant architects.”

Metropolitan Museum of Art Oscar L. Tang and H.M. Agnes Hsu-Tang Wing by Frida Escobedo

