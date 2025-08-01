Mesmerizing Kinetic Sculpture Made of Delicately Stacked Steel Rings

Spanish artist SpY has created yet another mesmerizing kinetic sculpture with Cycles. In this piece, nine rings slowly rotate on their axis, creating a fascinating symphony of movement. As these rings spin at different speeds, they perform choreography that naturally draws the viewer in. Installed in Madrid, the sculpture proves the power of minimalist design.

SpY has delicately stacked the rings, with their differing diameters adding enough variety to please the eye. As the group moves together, these perfect circles seem to change depending on the perspective. From circles to ellipses, the shapes transform and, in doing so, push the viewer to think about sculpture not as a static object, but as something that evolves.

This is typical of SpY’s work and is perhaps a holdover from his many years creating urban art, which by its very nature is constantly changing. Today, he continues on this path with kinetic artwork that appeals to the senses and reminds us that time and space are also an integral part of sculpture.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by SpY.