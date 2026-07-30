Rain Sculptures Capture the Fleeting Ripples of Raindrops as Carvings in Solid Black Granite

For more than two decades, Chinese artist Shen Lie-Yi has transformed the fleeting movement of water into enduring sculpture. His ongoing Rain series captures the moment a raindrop strikes a surface, expanding outward in delicate ripples before disappearing almost instantly. Shen recreates these transient forms in materials such as Shanxi black granite, black obsidian, and carbon fiber, turning a brief natural gesture into something that can endure.

The series began in 2001 with Rain, a sculpture inspired by an illustration of precipitation in a science textbook. Since then, Shen has continued to explore the visual and philosophical possibilities of water through a growing body of work. Across these works, he examines how something as fluid and impermanent as water can take shape within materials associated with permanence and strength.

Shen’s connection to water began long before he started carving it into stone. He lives in Hangzhou, a city shaped by mountains, lakes, canals, and rivers. As a child, he lived near the Grand Canal and spent time watching fishing boats along the water. These surroundings continue to inform his practice, which repeatedly returns to the relationship between natural forces and human perception.

The Rain sculptures begin with a simple question: How can the falling movement of a raindrop exist within the materiality of stone?

Shen approaches the problem through digital manipulation and meticulous carving. He studies the moment a droplet falls, gathers, and scatters, then translates that movement into sculptural surfaces. Concentric ripples spread across dark stone, while other works suggest water in motion, suspended between impact and disappearance.

The effect is both precise and elusive. The granite remains completely still, yet its surface seems to pulse outward. A solid block of stone appears to remember movement.

Shen heightens this tension through his choice of material. Rough granite carries a visual and physical weight that contrasts sharply with the softness associated with water. Black obsidian intensifies the effect through its dark, reflective surface. In some works, carbon fiber introduces another material dimension, allowing the artist to explore the same imagery through a lighter and more contemporary medium.

This relationship between opposites connects Shen’s work to Daoist philosophy and traditional Chinese aesthetics. In this framework, water and stone represent contrasting forces. Water suggests softness and fluidity, while stone suggests hardness and endurance. Rather than treating these qualities as irreconcilable, Shen brings them together. His sculptures allow both states to exist at once. The stone does not imitate water through a literal illusion. Instead, the two materials and ideas meet within the same object.

This balance extends throughout Shen’s practice. He explores dynamic and static forms—the dense and the sparse, the curved and the straight, and the instantaneous and the gradual. His work does not seek to resolve these tensions. It encourages viewers to recognize how seemingly opposite qualities can depend on one another.

The Rain series therefore becomes more than an exploration of natural forms. It becomes a way of considering time itself. A raindrop exists for only a moment, but its impact can continue outward. Shen captures that brief event and gives it a physical presence that outlasts the original experience.

Although Shen’s sculptures depict movement, they invite contemplation rather than spectacle. Their dark surfaces draw the eye into subtle shifts of depth, shadow, and reflection. The longer viewers look, the more the stone seems to change.

That slow experience reflects the larger purpose behind the series. Shen seeks to create a more balanced way of observing the world by bringing together forces that often appear to oppose one another. Water becomes stone. Movement becomes stillness. A fleeting moment becomes something enduring.

Through the ongoing Rain series, Shen gives permanence to an experience that nature never intended to last. His sculptures ask viewers to look closely at the instant between impact and disappearance, when a single drop of water briefly alters the surface around it. In Shen’s hands, that instant does not vanish. It remains suspended in stone.

To keep up to date with the artists work, you can follow Shen Lie-Yi on Instagram.

Shen Lie-Yi’s ongoing Rain series transforms the fleeting impact of falling water into enduring sculptures carved from stone and other materials.

Shen uses meticulous carving to recreate the delicate ripples created when a raindrop strikes a surface, giving a moment of movement a permanent form.

Drawing from his surroundings in Hangzhou and Daoist philosophy, Shen explores how seemingly opposing forces such as permanence and impermanence can exist together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shen Lieyi 沈烈毅 (@lieyishen)

Shen Lie-Yi: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Shen Lie-Yi.

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