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Artist Honors His Late Dog With a Sculpture Made of Driftwood They Gathered Together

By Regina Sienra on June 8, 2026

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por 梁仁川 (@small80808)

There are few things dogs enjoy as much as finding a good stick and carrying it around. A pup named Hachiko certainly enjoyed that, and he got to do it often when he and his human, Taiwanese artist Liang Renchuan, gathered driftwood at the beach to create sculptures.

Sadly, after 14 wonderful years together, Hachiko suddenly passed away. “Yesterday, I had a bad feeling. We snapped a quick photo together. Today, the first northeastern monsoon of the year blew you up into the sky,” Renchuan wrote on Instagram, honoring his beloved furry friend. “Free from worry and pain—you must be so happy! Remember to come back and visit me when you have time.”

Finding solace in his art, Renchuan crafted a poignant sculpture of Hachiko made up of the driftwood they collected together. “We used to go to the beach together to collect driftwood. Now, all I can do is use driftwood to bring you back,” he said, sharing the work on social media. Renchuan painted the artwork in the same colors as Hachiko’s fur and placed the dog’s collar on the sculpture’s neck.

The tribute is all the more touching given Hachiko’s involvement with Renchuan’s craft. “He was quite lively, especially at the beach,” Renchuan told The Dodo. “Carrying the wood was mostly my job. Hachiko usually just wanted to play.” The dog loved to join Renchuan while he worked, watching him craft or simply playing with the driftwood found around the studio.

The pair had bonded after finding each other at Renchuan’s father’s funeral. “He became a part of my family,” Renchuan said, recalling spotting the dog at the funeral parlor. After having comforted him during such a difficult time, he wanted to honor the pup with one final memento. Created to the best of his abilities, it carries an important message of love. The sculptor says, “I want to tell him, ‘Go and have fun. My dad will be with you in heaven.’ ”

Taiwanese artist Liang Renchuan honored his late dog, Hachiko, with a sculpture made of the driftwood they gathered together.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por 梁仁川 (@small80808)

“We used to go to the beach together to collect driftwood. Now, all I can do is use driftwood to bring you back,” he said.

A Taiwanese artist sculpted his late dog using the driftwood they collected over the years together 🙂
by
u/AccomplishedWatch834 in
r/Damnthatsinteresting

Liang Renchuan: Instagram

Sources: Artist Builds Touching Memorial To His Dog With Driftwood They Collected Together

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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