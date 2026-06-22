Home / Art / Sculpture

Monumental Mesh Faces Are a Ghost-Like Presence in a Historic French Church

By Sage Helene on June 22, 2026

Jaume Plensa, Mirage, Carré Sainte-Anne Artist Jaume Plensa’s monumental sculptures have appeared in public spaces around the world, transforming plazas, parks, and city skylines into places of quiet reflection. Now, the Barcelona-born creative has brought that vision to Montpellier, France, with Mirage, a new exhibition at Carré Sainte-Anne that runs from June 3 through November 1, 2026.

Plensa has spent decades making the human body feel infinite. One of the most recognized artists working in public space today, he builds colossal figures from steel mesh, stacked letters, and cast resin, creating forms that dissolve at their edges, catch light, and radiate intricate shadows that seem to hover between presence and illusion. Mirage gives that vision one of its most compelling stages yet.

The exhibition fills the soaring interior of Carré Sainte-Anne, a deconsecrated 19th-century neo-Gothic church in the heart of Montpellier’s historic Écusson district. Vaulted ceilings and filtered daylight lend the space an almost spiritual atmosphere.

At the center of the nave, two large figures in open steel mesh face one another as if suspended mid-thought. Their skeletal construction allows the surrounding space to breathe through them, projecting delicate networks of line and shadow across the church walls. The effect borders on the spectral, with figures that feel fully present and barely there at once.

Throughout his practice, Plensa has returned to recurring motifs of closed-eyed faces, text-based forms, and contemplative figures. His public sculptures now stand on nearly every continent. Crown Fountain, unveiled in Chicago’s Millennium Park in 2004, remains one of his best-known works. More recently, Water’s Soul (2020) faces Manhattan from Jersey City, while the monumental sculpture Together, unveiled in Venice in 2025, exemplifies his ongoing fascination with introspective human forms. That same visual language appears in The House of Light and Love (2024) in Taipei and now in Mirage at Carré Sainte-Anne.

At Carré Sainte-Anne, Plensa’s sculptures engage directly with the church’s soaring architecture and shifting light. The building does not compete with the work; it completes it. Stripped of its original function but not its atmosphere, the former church heightens the sense of introspection that runs throughout Plensa’s practice, creating a setting where his monumental figures feel both intimate and transcendent.

Mirage arrives during a particularly active period for the artist. His public commission Bengaluru’s Soul debuted at Kempegowda International Airport in India in April 2026, while Materia Interior remains on view through September 2026 at La Cárcel Vieja in Murcia, Spain.

The exhibition remains on view through November 1, 2026, inviting visitors to encounter Plensa’s meditative figures amid the dramatic architecture of Carré Sainte-Anne.

Jaume Plensa’s Mirage transforms Montpellier’s Carré Sainte-Anne, a 19th-century neo-Gothic church, into an immersive environment for his monumental steel mesh figures.

Jaume Plensa, Mirage, Carré Sainte-Anne

Jaume Plensa, Mirage, Carré Sainte-Anne

On view through November 1, 2026, the exhibition highlights Plensa’s ongoing exploration of language, identity, and the human form within spaces designed for reflection and stillness.

Jaume Plensa, Mirage, Carré Sainte-Anne

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NVA Gallery (@nva_gallery)

Exhibition Information:
Jaume Plensa
Mirage
June 3 – November 1, 2026
Carré Sainte-Anne, 2 Rue Philippy, 34000 Montpellier, France

Jaume Plensa: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Galerie Lelong.

Related Articles:

Thought-Provoking Sculptures Offer Powerful Reminder of Humankind’s Potential

Surreal Sculptures Capture Fragility and Depth of Human Experience

Massive Sculpture Uses Stainless Steel To Symbolize an Expanding Human Mind

Giant Sleeping Gaia Sculpture Rests Among Wildflowers at Chelsea Flower Show’s Garden of the Year

Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA in Photography and Related Media and an MST in Art Education from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Honors His Late Dog With a Sculpture Made of Driftwood They Gathered Together
Giant Sleeping Gaia Sculpture Rests Among Wildflowers at Chelsea Flower Show’s Garden of the Year
Carpet-Covered Animal Sculptures Explore Domestic Confinement and Freedom
Ceramic Shards Repurposed Into Monumental Mosaic Vases Explore the Korean Diaspora
Sculptor Unearths Ornate Gothic Cathedrals From Uneven Chunks of Marble Stones
People Are “Scrambling” to Get One of These Giant Hyperrealistic Egg Sculptures

More on My Modern Met

Patterned Glass Box Makes Encased Flower Bouquet Look Like an Impressionist Painting From Every Angle
Master Glassblower Dale Chihuly Returns to Venice With Stunning Set of Glass Towers
A Rare Presentation of Leonora Carrington’s Surrealist Sculptures Have Landed in New York
20-Year-Old Artist’s Surreal Sculptures Blur the Line Between Human and Machine
Banksy Unveils New Sculpture in Central London That’s Already Sparking Debate
Discover the Story Behind Rodin’s Monumental ‘Thinker’ Sculpture at the Legion of Honor Museum

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.