Traditional Greek Fisherman’s Shelter Reimagined as Chic Seaside Escape

Sitting on the coast of Milos, Greece, stands a type of structure that’s been around for centuries. Known as sirma, this traditional building from ancient Cycladic culture (circa 3300 to 1100 BCE) was essentially a cave dwelling with a built facade. The style housed a fisherman’s boat during the winter before gradually becoming a temporary place for them to stay. But now, sirmas are no longer needed for their original use and are ripe for reinvention. A project titled Siridi by the Greek architecture firm Façade is an exercise in what that can look like—and the results are stunning.

The conceptual Siridi project explores the adaptive reuse of a sirma, one in which Façade reinterprets the architecture in a contemporary way, using modern means to refurbish a space that’s seeing increased tourist demand.

“Our proposal takes the existing structure as its point of reference,” Façade shares, “with respect for its character serving as the guiding principle. For this reason, the intervention is conceived to be as subtle and non-intrusive as possible.”

The sirmas’ humble beginnings were minimalist in execution, and that fact was design inspiration for the refresh. Façade prioritized what was essential and functional within the updated space. “This simplicity seamlessly integrates with both the natural surroundings and the practical needs of daily living,” the firm explains, “embodying a way of life that is deeply intertwined with the environment and its rhythm.”

Siridi features a large blue wooden door, which has been preserved as a tribute to Cycladic culture and a nod to the building’s history. Traditionally, a boat would’ve been stored in the center of the sirma. Façade chooses to represent the vessel with a mobile table that can serve different functions throughout the day. A metal grid, reminiscent of fishing nets, separates the auxiliary spaces—in this case, a simple shower.

Throughout it all, Siridi has a light and airy feel with the water always in view. It feels at one with the surrounding sea.

The conceptual Siridi project explores the adaptive reuse of a sirma, a type of building that was once temporary housing for fishermen in Milos, Greece.

The Greek architecture firm Façade reimagined the humble structure, creating a space that’s great for sightseers wanting to enjoy the sea.

Façade prioritized what was essential and functional within the updated space.

“This simplicity seamlessly integrates with both the natural surroundings and the practical needs of daily living,” the firm explains, “embodying a way of life that is deeply intertwined with the environment and its rhythm.”

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Façade.