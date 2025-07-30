2,400-Year-Old Mosaic of an Unbothered Skeleton Reminds Us To “Enjoy Your Life”

We’ve all heard the cliché, “Don’t worry, be happy,” and while it may be easier said than done, the sentiment has been around for a long time. Just how long? In 2012, Turkish archaeologists discovered a 2,400-year-old mosaic that appears to be the ancient equivalent of the phrase. The piece features a portrait of a reclining skeleton with one hand behind its head and a cup in the other. Next to it sits a bottle of wine and a loaf of bread. Accompanying the image are the words, “Be cheerful, enjoy your life,” according to a Turkish interpretation.

The mosaic dates back to the 3rd century BCE. According to Archaeologist Demet Kara, the piece likely appeared in the dining room of a wealthy villa in the ancient Greco-Roman city of Antioch. It’s believed to be the emblem, or centerpiece, of a mosaic floor. There are three scenes inside a larger rectangle, and the skeleton is one of them. Accompanying the skeletal figure is another piece depicting two men moving toward a sundial on a column. The sundial is set between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., and the text references being late for dinner. It’s unknown exactly what the third piece shows, as it wasn’t recovered.

There is some debate over the meaning of the text that’s paired with the recumbent skeleton. The writer İlber Ortaylı reads it as, “You get the pleasure of the food you eat hastily with death,” and believes that the mosaic was in a soup kitchen rather than a rich person’s dining room. But in a thorough post by Livius on The History Blog, they argue that a skeleton “partying with [the Romans] in the dining room” is consistent with the art at the time in which Kara dated it. The mosaic would’ve been a reminder that life is fleeting—so imbibe the wine, eat the bread, and enjoy it while you can.

