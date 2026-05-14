Artist Paints, Embroiders, and Sews Gorgeous Gowns Fit for a Fairytale Princess

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sylvie Facon Créatrice France (@sylviefaconcreatricefrance)

Fashion is a vehicle for whimsy and storytelling when it’s in the hands of Sylvie Facon. Her work is the epitome of wearable art, in which entire landscapes and beautiful bouquets emerge from the delicate layers of lace and tulle. They are as intricately constructed as their stories are layered, folding the wearer into Facon’s form of visual poetry.

The French designer is a multifaceted talent and uses her skills in painting, embroidery, and textile design to fashion her garments. One of her favorite techniques uses a transparent tulle background as the canvas for illustrations made using appliqué and layers of lace. The approach allows her to create an element—such as a cityscape—and make it look like it’s floating over skin. Often, the statement-making elements are enhanced with touches of paint or pearling.

Facon’s inspiration is clear, forming a throughline in each piece: nature, vegetation, and flowers. Sometimes, Pre-Raphaelite painting and fairytale motifs are splashed across her dresses, communicated through imagery like a beaded heart spread across the chest. Here, her raw materials are vital, as she uses them like shorthand. Floral lace is just one example. “The diversity of floral lace provides her with a whole range of motifs that resonate with her creative universe,” she shares on her website, “floral patterns of roses, peonies, tulips, or irises, in full bloom, in bud, or in bouquets; motifs of branches, foliage, grasses, and other vines arranged in rhythmic compositions; and delicate, spiderweb-like lace patterns.”

To stay updated on what the artist creates next, you can follow Sylvie Facon on Instagram.

Fashion is a vehicle for whimsy and storytelling when it’s in the hands of Sylvie Facon. Her work is the epitome of wearable art.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sylvie Facon Créatrice France (@sylviefaconcreatricefrance)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sylvie Facon Créatrice France (@sylviefaconcreatricefrance)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sylvie Facon Créatrice France (@sylviefaconcreatricefrance)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sylvie Facon Créatrice France (@sylviefaconcreatricefrance)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sylvie Facon Créatrice France (@sylviefaconcreatricefrance)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sylvie Facon Créatrice France (@sylviefaconcreatricefrance)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sylvie Facon Créatrice France (@sylviefaconcreatricefrance)

Sylvie Facon: Website | Instagram | Facebook

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