Home / Design / Style

Artist Paints, Embroiders, and Sews Gorgeous Gowns Fit for a Fairytale Princess

By Sara Barnes on May 14, 2026

Fashion is a vehicle for whimsy and storytelling when it’s in the hands of Sylvie Facon. Her work is the epitome of wearable art, in which entire landscapes and beautiful bouquets emerge from the delicate layers of lace and tulle. They are as intricately constructed as their stories are layered, folding the wearer into Facon’s form of visual poetry.

The French designer is a multifaceted talent and uses her skills in painting, embroidery, and textile design to fashion her garments. One of her favorite techniques uses a transparent tulle background as the canvas for illustrations made using appliqué and layers of lace. The approach allows her to create an element—such as a cityscape—and make it look like it’s floating over skin. Often, the statement-making elements are enhanced with touches of paint or pearling.

Facon’s inspiration is clear, forming a throughline in each piece: nature, vegetation, and flowers. Sometimes, Pre-Raphaelite painting and fairytale motifs are splashed across her dresses, communicated through imagery like a beaded heart spread across the chest. Here, her raw materials are vital, as she uses them like shorthand. Floral lace is just one example. “The diversity of floral lace provides her with a whole range of motifs that resonate with her creative universe,” she shares on her website, “floral patterns of roses, peonies, tulips, or irises, in full bloom, in bud, or in bouquets; motifs of branches, foliage, grasses, and other vines arranged in rhythmic compositions; and delicate, spiderweb-like lace patterns.”

To stay updated on what the artist creates next, you can follow Sylvie Facon on Instagram.

Fashion is a vehicle for whimsy and storytelling when it’s in the hands of Sylvie Facon. Her work is the epitome of wearable art.

Sylvie Facon: Website | Instagram | Facebook

Related Articles:

Woman Creates Exquisite “Wearable Storybook” Dress Inspired by a French Town

Artist Paints on Garments To Turn Them Into One-of-a-Kind Fairytale Dresses

Bridal Shop Unveils Gorgeous Disney Princess Wedding Dresses To Make Dreams Come True

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Eileen Gu’s Met Gala “Bubble Dress” Made of 15,000 Glass Spheres Blew Actual Bubbles
Met Gala 2026: How Attendees Interpreted the “Fashion Is Art” Theme on the Red Carpet
Louvre Museum Partners With a Luxury Watch Brand on Timepieces Inspired by Ancient Civilizations
‘Harry Potter’ Watch for Adults Includes a Slithering Snake That Actually Moves on Its Dial
The V&A’s New Schiaparelli Exhibition Undeniably Proves That Fashion and Art Are One
Artist Sews Real Leaves Together to Fashion a Dress That’s Wearable Art

More on My Modern Met

Anne Hathaway Shares Her Clever No-Surgery Beauty Hack for Looking “More Awake” at the Oscars
Pharrell Williams Dips Into Architecture for Louis Vuitton A/W 2026 Menswear Show
These Miu Miu x Alysa Liu-Inspired Concept Shoes Are So Good, We Wish They Were Real
DIY Butterfly Cardigan Invites You To Crochet Your Own Pair of Wings
11-Year-Old Boy Creates a New Imaginative Hairstyle for His Little Sister Each Day
2026 Met Gala’s Dress Code Has Officially Been Announced

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.