Archeologists Open 2,600-Year-Old Etruscan Tomb Unearthing Ancient Treasures

By Margherita Cole on January 16, 2024

Before the ancient Romans built the Colosseum and other amazing feats of engineering, the Etruscans ruled parts of Italy. Their territory extended from the Veneto region to Campania at its highest point. However, its rise was brought to an end during the Roman-Etruscan wars. While overshadowed by its successor, remnants of the Etruscans can still be found throughout Italy. Recently, a 2,600-year-old Etruscan tomb was opened 100 miles northwest of Rome, revealing many ancient treasures.

The unveiling was shared by the municipality of Montalto di Castro in late October 2023. A group gathered outside the site at Vulci—which used to be a wealthy Etruscan city—to watch the opening of the tomb. “Today … we witnessed the opening of an ancient Etruscan tomb buried at the Osteria Necropolis in Vulci,” the municipality announced. Once the tomb was opened, archaeologists were able to step inside and explore the contents that hadn't been seen in over two millennia.

Numerous amphorae with traces of wine from Greece were found strewn inside, as well as other ceramics and pottery, utensils, and iron objects. The collection of artifacts were found in near perfect condition, including a ritual tablecloth. Due to the number of belongings recovered from the inside of the tomb, archaeologists believe that the tomb was made for a wealthy Etruscan family.

A 2,600-year-old Etruscan tomb was opened for the very first time.

Located 100 miles northwest of Rome, this tomb is a treasure trove of artifacts for archeologists to explore and analyze.

h/t: [CBS News]

