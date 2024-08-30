Home / Archeology

13,600-Year-Old Mastodon Skull Discovered in Iowa Riverbank

By Madeleine Muzdakis on August 30, 2024

Mastodons once lumbered across North America. A member of the same animal family as mammoths and modern-day elephants, these ancient creatures roamed for millions of years, but died out in the end of the Pleistocene, around 10,500 years ago. Their decline coincided with several other critical changes, including the receding of the Ice Age glaciers and the spread of human beings across the continent. Discovering a fossil from this time period is an exciting chance to learn more about a time of transition. Intriguingly, a mastodon skull recently excavated from an Iowa riverbed sheds light on this ancient era.

The remains of the mastodon, scientifically known as Mammut americanum, were discovered after a local of rural Wayne County, Iowa, posted a photo of himself holding a large, unearthed bone which turned out to be a mastodon femur. Archeologists from the University of Iowa pursued this lead all the way to the muddy banks of a creek. In the bank, they discovered a tusk, seemingly attached to a skull. Further excavating proved this supposition correct.

The 2-foot tusk that projected from the massive skull offers intriguing possibilities for the researchers. The tusk formation can actually reveal quite a lot about the creature. “Apparently there are techniques now to determine how many calves a female mastodon had that get recorded as a chemical signature because of the changes in the body chemistry during the pregnancy and the birth,” John Doershuk, Iowa’s state archaeologist, told Iowa Public Radio. “And that gets recorded in the tusks.”

Discovered near the creek during the excavation were tools crafted in stone used by early human residents of the area. While the mastodon skull dates to 13,600 years ago, the tools are more recent by a couple millennia. However, at the time the mastodon frolicked through Iowa, the earliest human inhabitants of the state were arriving.

“We’re really hoping to find evidence of human interaction with this creature—perhaps the projectile points and knives that were used to kill the animal and do initial butchering,” archeologist Doershuk said in a statement. “There’s also potential evidence on the bones themselves—there could be identifiable cut marks.”

While human activity and climate change combined to cause the decline of the mastodon, this individual could tell a unique story of interacting species.

Discovered in a riverbed in Iowa, a mastodon skull tells the story of an ending Ice Age and burgeoning human presence in what is now the American midwest.

A protruding tusk could unveil much more about the creature.

“Apparently there are techniques now to determine how many calves a female mastodon had that get recorded as a chemical signature because of the changes in the body chemistry during the pregnancy and the birth. And that gets recorded in the tusks.”

h/t: [Smithsonian Magazine]

Related Articles:

Meet the Lokiceratops, a Dinosaur With Unique Horns

Artist Imagines Beloved Pop Culture Characters as “Cartoon Fossils” in a Museum

Scientists Discover Where the Asteroid That Killed the Dinosaurs Came From

9,000-Year-Old Petroglyphs Reveal Early Humans Knew About Dinosaurs

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Trove of Persian Gold Coins Discovered in Ancient Greek City
Roman Road Is Found Buried Under an English Village Schoolyard
British Man With a Metal Detector Stumbles Upon 52,000 Ancient Coins Worth $500K
Turkey’s Ancient Göbekli Tepe May Be Home to the World’s Oldest Solar Calendar
Scientists Discover Where the Asteroid That Killed the Dinosaurs Came From
9,000-Year-Old Petroglyphs Reveal Early Humans Knew About Dinosaurs

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

2,000-Year-Old ‘Tomb of Cerberus’ Coffin Is Cracked Open in Italy
Divers Find 3,000-Year-Old Statue With Human Fingerprints on It at Bottom of Lake in Italy
Underwater Archeologists Discover Ornate 2,000-Year-Old Mosaic Floor in Italy
Ancient Roman Sandals Discovered in Germany
Stegosaurus Worth $45M Becomes the Most Expensive Dinosaur Fossil Ever Sold at Auction
Oldest Wine Ever Discovered in Liquid Form Is Found in Spanish Tomb

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.