Home / Archeology

3,000-Year-Old Fortress Discovery Redefines Understanding of Ancient Settlements

By Shiori Chen on March 25, 2025

Concealed by thick summer grass, Dmanisis Gora, a 3,000-year-old fortress in the mountains of Georgia, had been hiding its immense size during initial excavations by archeologists. Now, through astounding findings published in the journal Antiquity, a reassessment of the factors driving ancient settlement population growth has been prompted.

In fall 2018, researchers from Cranfield University returned to the site, where the fading greenery revealed both an inner and outer fortress wall, along with extensive remains of fortifications and stone buildings beyond the previously known inner fortress. Due to the site’s immense size, the researchers opted to use drones rather than struggle on foot, highlighting the important role modern technology plays in archeological research.

“That was what sparked the idea of using a drone to assess the site from the air,” said Nathaniel Erb-Satullo, senior lecturer in archeological science at the Cranfield Forensic Institute, in a statement to Cranfield University. “The drone took nearly 11,000 pictures which were knitted together using advanced software to produce high-resolution digital elevation models and orthophotos—composite pictures that show every point as if you were looking straight down.”

The research team used a DJI Phantom 4 RTK drone to capture high-resolution aerial imagery, which was then carefully verified to map human-made features accurately. They then compared the drone's orthophotos with 50-year-old images from a declassified Cold War-era spy satellite, using Geographic Information System (GIS) software to analyze changes in the various stony features at the site over time.

What the researchers uncovered was remarkable. The detailed maps of fortification walls, graves, field systems, and other stone structures showed that the fortress was 40 times larger than originally thought, possibly making it the largest fortress of its kind.

Not only is Dmanisis Gora a significant finding for the South Caucasus, but the site also plays a broader role in understanding the structure and expansion of ancient large-scale settlements. According to Erb-Satullo, the findings necessitate a reevaluation of social dynamics during the Late Bronze and Early Iron Ages.

“We hypothesize that Dmanisis Gora expanded because of its interactions with mobile pastoral groups, and its large outer settlement may have expanded and contracted seasonally. With the site now extensively mapped, further study will start to provide insights into areas such as population density and intensity, livestock movements, and agricultural practices, among others,” Erb-Satullo said.

Since their unprecedented discovery, the research team has begun analyzing the site, uncovering multitudes of artifacts and traces that offer a glimpse into the ancient societies that once inhabited Dmanisis Gora.

Researchers from Cranfield University used drones to map Dmanisis Gora, a 3,000-year-old fortress in Georgia.

They uncovered extensive fortifications, graves, and stone structures, finding that it was 40 times larger than previously believed.

These findings prompt reevaluating ancient settlement growth and dynamics with mobile pastoral groups during the Late Bronze and Early Iron Ages.

Sources: When the past meets the future: Innovative drone mapping unlocks secrets of Bronze Age ‘mega fortress’ in the Caucasus; Archaeologists Discover 3000-Year-Old ‘Mega-Fortress’ 40 Times Larger Than Expected; Drones Uncovered a 3,000-Year-Old Hidden Mega-Fortress in the Mountains

Related Articles:

Researchers Discover 7,000-Year-Old Underwater Road

Explore the History of Windsor Castle, the Longest Occupied Castle in the World

6 European Cities From Medieval Times That Are So Well-Preserved You Can Still Visit Them Today

Shiori Chen

Shiori Chen is an Editorial Intern at My Modern Met. Located in the Bay Area, she runs a youth art magazine and contributes as a staff writer for a local online media outlet, focusing on news and journalism. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys painting, watching films, and teaching herself how to play instruments.
Read all posts from Shiori Chen
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

530-Year-Old Sketch by Leonardo da Vinci Reveals Secret Passageways in Sforza Castle
Geological Shift Causes Ancient Roman Villa To Re-Emerge From Lake Fusaro in Italy
5,000-Year-Old Civilization Discovered Beneath the Sand in the Arabian Peninsula Thanks To AI
Newly Discovered Pompeii Frescoes Reveal a Different—Wild—Side of Ancient Roman Women
$2.2 Million Worth of Stolen Ancient Artifacts Returned to Greece and Italy
What Do Ancient Egyptian Mummies Smell Like? The Answer May Surprise You.

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Researchers Discover the First Royal Tomb of an Ancient Egyptian Pharaoh in Over a Century
The Undecipherable Voynich Manuscript Can Be Viewed Online in Its Entirety
4,100-Year-Old Tomb of Ancient Egyptian Royal Physician Unearthed in Saqqara
Researchers Use Laser Technology To Reveal Tattoos on 1,200-Year-Old Peruvian Mummies
Pompeii Excavation Unearths One of the Largest and Most Luxurious Private Baths
Indian Official Offers $1 Million Reward to Anyone Who Can Decode an Ancient Script

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.