5,000-Year-Old Civilization Discovered Beneath the Sand in the Arabian Peninsula Thanks To AI

By Livia Pereira on March 18, 2025
The “Empty Quarter” of the Rub al-Khali desert. (Photo: zambezi /Depositphotos)

Artificial intelligence has been a hot topic for years, if not decades. And while AI certainly has its share of drawbacks, a development in archaeological research points out how this futuristic tool can help us better uncover the past. A team of Khalifa University researchers in Abu Dhabi were able to identify traces of a 5,000-year-old civilization underneath the sands of the world’s largest area of desert—and it’s all thanks to a new approach, with artificial intelligence at the helm.

In a study published by Geosciences, the Khalifa University research team reported that they found evidence of a civilization dating back 5,000 years beneath the sands of the Saruq Al-Hadid archaeological site located within the Rub al-Khali desert. Using SAR technology, or satellite-borne synthetic aperture radar, researchers used artificial intelligence in combination with satellite imagery to automate site detection and mapping.

Better known as the “Empty Quarter,” the Rub al-Khali desert spans more than 250,000 miles on the Arabian Peninsula. This makes it the largest expanse of continuous sand in the world, and a notoriously difficult environment to conduct a traditional archaeological survey. The desert’s landscape changes often with dune patterns, and the very nature of sand makes essential parts of a survey like ground-penetrating radar or even an initial walk around a specific area for visual inspection infinitely more challenging.

“Given the climate and the fact that much of the country is desert, it was too difficult logistically to inspect the desert from the ground,” says Diana Francis, head of the Environmental and Geophysical Sciences Lab at Khalifa University. “That’s why satellite data was key. Then, we needed to have technology that can see beneath the sand.”

The precision of this approach is impressive, with a proven accuracy within 50 centimeters. This method also yields visual data for further research, as the program produces three dimensional models for the scanned structures believed to be under the sand.

Dubai Culture, the government agency overseeing archaeological sites in the region, has already approved excavation for the area following the study’s publishing. The authors are hopeful that the techniques described in their study “would be adjusted to better fit the requirements of archaeological research in larger areas and similar environments.”

It would be a big development for archaeological discovery in the region. “These areas are still unexplored but we know they have cultural history,” Dr. Francis says. And as the method evolves, who knows? This kind of practical application of artificial intelligence has the potential to revolutionize how we explore and preserve our cultural heritage.

Researchers from Khalifa University in Abu Dhabi discovered a 5,000-year-old civilization under the sand of the largest desert in the world.

The study debuted a new methodology for archaeological survey, combining artificial intelligence with satellite imagery to yield results.

Dubai Culture, who oversees the site, announced plans to excavate the area after the study was published.

Traditional archaeological survey can be difficult in desert environments, making this development an exciting one for researchers in the region.

The “Empty Quarter” of the Rub al-Khali desert. (Photo: zambezi/Depositphotos)

Source: Detecting and Predicting Archaeological Sites Using Remote Sensing and Machine Learning—Application to the Saruq Al-Hadid Site, Dubai, UAE

