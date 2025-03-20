Home / Archeology

Geological Shift Causes Ancient Roman Villa To Re-Emerge From Lake Fusaro in Italy

By Emma Taggart on March 20, 2025

In recent years, historians and archaeologists have uncovered some incredible pieces of human history, yet there’s still so much more waiting to be discovered. One fascinating example is the recent emergence of an ancient Roman villa from Lake Fusaro, near Naples, Italy, which was revealed as a rapid geological shift caused the water levels to drop.

Lake Fusaro sits within the Phlegraean Fields, a massive volcanic area filled with steam vents and volcanic formations like the Solfatara volcano. The area, first settled by Greek colonists in the 8th century BCE, has experienced seismic activity for centuries. The Greeks even named it “Campi Ardenti” or “Campi Flegrei” (the Burning Fields) in reference to its persistent volcanic activity. Shifting magma and hydrothermal fluids beneath the Earth's surface have caused ongoing ground movement in the region, a phenomenon known as Bradyseism.

According to the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, the land has risen approximately 138 centimeters (approximately 4.5 feet) since 2005, with a 20-centimeter (almost 8-inch) increase recorded in 2024. The recent land upheaval raised the lake’s seabed and caused the shoreline to recede, revealing the previously submerged Roman villa. The structure was first identified through aerial photography and is now being studied by the Superintendence of Archaeology, Fine Arts, and Landscape of Naples.

Josi Gerardo Della Ragione, the mayor of Bacoli, confirmed the discovery on Facebook: “They were under the water! Walls and rooms from the Roman era have been discovered in Lake Fusaro. They probably belonged to a luxurious mansion.”

Ragione’s assumptions are likely correct due to the area’s rich Roman history. Nearby to Lake Fusaro are the partially submerged ruins of Baiae, an ancient resort town known for its luxurious villas that thrived during the late Republic and early Empire. Plus, close to Bacoli are the ruins of Pompeii and Herculaneum, two ancient Roman cities that were buried when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 CE.

As of writing, not much more is known about the recent discovery at Lake Fusaro, but as archaeologists and historians continue their work, they are sure to uncover even more fascinating details about this period in history.

Source: Josi Gerardo Della Ragione

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met.
