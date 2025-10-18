Home / Architecture

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Undergoes a Modern Makeover Just in Time for 100th Birthday

By Jessica Stewart on October 18, 2025

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra by Snohetta

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra has undergone a glamorous makeover and enters into a new era thanks to acclaimed design firm Snøhetta. Started in 2019 and finished just in time for the halls 2025 centennial, this fresh design nurtures both the concepts of performance and community.

The reconceptualized St. Louis Symphony Orchestra signals a renewed commitment to music, collaboration, and community—setting a new standard for concert halls beyond and establishing a resonant dialogue with the past,” shares the firm.

The core of the project was the expansion and modernization of Powell Hall, the symphonys historic performance space. In addition to a larger lobby and back-of-house area, Snøhetta incorporated a collection of public spaces that enhance its interaction with the performance center. This includes a revamped plaza where concert programming spills into the great outdoors.

Inside, the lobby’s clean lines and large arched windows set the tone for the environment, with wide open spaces to greet the concertgoers. Snøhetta also considered the needs of ticket holders by carefully constructing circulation routes that quickly bring people to their destinations. With planting groves framing entryways and dramatic terraces overlooking multiple levels, the firm balances functional needs with crowd-pleasing touches.

Performers were also considered, with new state-of-the-art spaces for musicians and revamped rehearsal areas. Space for community events and educational programming rounds out the revamped St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.

Design firm Snøhetta has completed its overhaul of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra by Snohetta

The core of the project was the expansion and modernization of Powell Hall, the symphony's historic performance space.

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra by Snohetta

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra by Snohetta

Inside and out, the space combines fresh aesthetics with functional design, while also nodding to historic architecture.

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra by Snohetta

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra by Snohetta

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra by Snohetta

Snøhetta: Website | Instagram

All images via Sam Fentress. My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Snøhetta.

Related Articles:

Snøhetta Designs Cozy Minimalist Refuge for Hikers in the Pyrenees

Shanghai’s Dynamic Grand Opera House Resembles an Unfolding Fan

Snøhetta Designs “Lunar” Landmark for Technological Achievement in Qianhai Bay

Architect Craig Dykers of Snøhetta on Transdisciplinary Design and Climate Abuse [Podcast]

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Amazon Spheres House an Enormous Indoor Garden Reconnecting City Dwellers With Nature
This Compact Café Sits Nestled Between Bucharest’s Historic Buildings
Louis Vuitton Store Designed To Look Like a Giant Boat in Shanghai
Japanese Sauna With Views of Mount Fuji Inspired by the Mountain’s “Hat”
Sweden Moves a Special 113-Year-Old Wooden Church to a New Home Miles Away
MAD’s Interactive Installation in Venice Imagines a Future Where Humans and Nature Harmonize

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Monumental Treehouse Turns a Tree Into “Fruiting Fungi” Sprouting From the Forest Floor
Victims of 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash Honored With Contemplative Memorial Park
24 Designers Reimagine How Walls Can Shape Public Space at the 2025 Seoul Biennale
Pharrell Williams x NIGO Announce ‘Japa Valley’ With Giant KAWS Sculpture at the Center
Bamboo Cabin Shaped Like a Rice Dumpling Celebrates Taiwan’s Culinary Heritage
Zaha Hadid Architects Designs Cultural Center With Roof That Rises and Falls Like a River

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.