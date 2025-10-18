St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Undergoes a Modern Makeover Just in Time for 100th Birthday

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra has undergone a glamorous makeover and enters into a new era thanks to acclaimed design firm Snøhetta. Started in 2019 and finished just in time for the hall’s 2025 centennial, this fresh design nurtures both the concepts of performance and community.

“The reconceptualized St. Louis Symphony Orchestra signals a renewed commitment to music, collaboration, and community—setting a new standard for concert halls beyond and establishing a resonant dialogue with the past,” shares the firm.

The core of the project was the expansion and modernization of Powell Hall, the symphony’s historic performance space. In addition to a larger lobby and back-of-house area, Snøhetta incorporated a collection of public spaces that enhance its interaction with the performance center. This includes a revamped plaza where concert programming spills into the great outdoors.

Inside, the lobby’s clean lines and large arched windows set the tone for the environment, with wide open spaces to greet the concertgoers. Snøhetta also considered the needs of ticket holders by carefully constructing circulation routes that quickly bring people to their destinations. With planting groves framing entryways and dramatic terraces overlooking multiple levels, the firm balances functional needs with crowd-pleasing touches.

Performers were also considered, with new state-of-the-art spaces for musicians and revamped rehearsal areas. Space for community events and educational programming rounds out the revamped St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.

Design firm Snøhetta has completed its overhaul of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.

The core of the project was the expansion and modernization of Powell Hall, the symphony's historic performance space.

Inside and out, the space combines fresh aesthetics with functional design, while also nodding to historic architecture.

All images via Sam Fentress. My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Snøhetta.