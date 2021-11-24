Home / Podcast

Architect Craig Dykers of Snøhetta on Transdisciplinary Design and Climate Abuse [Podcast]

By My Modern Met on November 24, 2021
"Under" by Snøhetta

“Under” by Snøhetta

Architect Craig Dykers is the co-founder of Snøhetta, an international design collective whose transdisciplinary approach and emphasis on diversity have led to a deep portfolio of visually stunning and environmentally thoughtful work. From their redesign of the Knubben harbor bath resembling a topographic map in Norway to their pedestrian-focused remodel of Times Square in recent years, Snøhetta has positioned itself as a global leader in contemporary design and architecture innovation.

This week on the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast, we interview Dykers about Snøhetta’s creative design philosophies, touching on the importance of collaboration and combatting climate abuse through their practice. In addition, Dykers answers our listeners’ questions, offering up some advice for young architects while reminding fellow designers to keep their circle of friends open and their artistic interests broad.

This is an excellent episode for designers, especially architects or art lovers wanting to learn more about taking a transdisciplinary and collective approach to their work. Dykers' story and his vision for Snøhetta emphasize the importance of environmentally conscious design while maintaining a diverse and synergetic workplace.

Listen to our chat with architect Craig Dykers on Snøhetta's transdisciplinary approach to design:

Watch the interview on YouTube to see the incredible architecture we discuss.

"Knubben" by Snøhetta

“Knubben” by Snøhetta

"Norwegian National Opera and Ballet" by Snøhetta

“Norwegian National Opera and Ballet” by Snøhetta

My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Snøhetta: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to use photos by Craig Dykers.

