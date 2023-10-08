Home / History

The Oldest Restaurant in the World Has Been in Operation for 300 Years

By Regina Sienra on October 8, 2023
entrance to Sobrino de Botin restaurant

Photo: stoyanh/Depositphotos

Many of the dishes we enjoy today are the result of age-old recipes being passed down from generation to generation. But there’s one place in Spain where you can sit and enjoy traditional plates in the same locale that has been serving patrons for nearly 300 years. Sobrino de Botín, in Madrid, is considered the oldest restaurant in the world by the Guinness World Records.

Not only has it been continually in service since the 18th century, but its oven has been kept hot even during the Spanish Civil War and the COVID-19 pandemic. Plus, the building that houses Sobrino de Botín is even older—dating back to 1590. Today, the restaurant occupies four stories and can only be accessed through one wooden door. It employs 70 people and can seat up to 200 patrons.

This famed inn was founded by a French chef named Jean Botin in 1725 under the name Casa Botín. Since he and his wife didn't have children, the restaurant was inherited by one of his nephews in 1753. That was when it was renamed to Sobrino de Botín, referencing the new management—and has kept that name ever since. The restaurant changed owners once again in the 20th century when it was purchased by the González family, who continue to operate it to this day.

On top of its long history, Sobrino de Botín is also known for serving delicious Castilian cuisine, especially its world-famous roast suckling pigs with potatoes and Spanish ham on the side.

With so many years in the business, it has borne witness to many historical events and many figures have walked through its doors. For example, Francisco de Goya worked in its kitchen before becoming a painter. During the 20th century, Ernest Hemingway visited the restaurant frequently, and even mentioned it in his book The Sun Also Rises (1926). Of course, its delicacies continue to conquer modern palates—making Botín, as it is known by the locals, a Madrid staple.

If you find yourself in the Spanish capital, you can reserve a table here. To learn more about their menu and history, visit their website.

Sobrino de Botín, in Madrid, is considered the oldest restaurant in the world by the Guinness World Records.

cook putting plate in the oven at Sobrino de Botín

(Photo: ©PromoMadrid, author Max Alexander via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0)

Not only has it been continually in service since 1725, but its oven has been kept hot ever since, even during the Spanish Civil War and the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Sobrino de Botín dining hall

(Photo: DIMSFIKAS via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0)

Sobrino de Botín: Website
h/t: [Mental Floss]

Related Articles:

Cyberpunk Restaurant in Japan Serves Vacuum-Packed Burgers and Sake Made From Seahorses

Baker Had the Sweetest Reaction to the Long Line on Her Restaurant’s Opening Day

These 18 Funny Signs From an Iconic Texas Restaurant Will Brighten Your Day

This Restaurant Video Projects a Tiny Chef on Your Table as Your Food Is Prepared and Served

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Retired Couple Books 51 Back-To-Back Cruises Because It’s Cheaper Than a Retirement Home
Día de los Muertos: How Mexico Celebrates Its Annual “Day of the Dead”
There Are Only Three Known Photographs Taken When the U.S. Supreme Court Was in Session and They’re All From the 1930s
Rare 1885 Photo Captures the First Licensed Women Doctors of India, Japan, and Syria
Spend a Night in These Renovated 1920s Train Carriages to Experience Luxurious Rail Travel
Salvaged ‘Survivors’ Staircase’ Is a Symbol of Salvation for Those Who Fled 9/11 Attacks

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Rare Collection of Photos of Doomed Arctic Expedition Explorers Will Be Up for Auction
Pioneering Female Aerobat Leaps from One Plane to Another to Save Aviator in Distress
Insightful Map Reveals Different Etiquette Practices Around the World
Pompeii’s Ancient Roads Had Raised Crosswalks for People to Safely Avoid the Muddy Streets
The World’s Oldest Cat Door Has Been Letting Working Cats Enter the Cathedral Since the 14th Century
This 19th-Century Atlas Has Raised Maps for Blind Readers

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.