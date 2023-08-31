Home / Design

Cyberpunk Restaurant in Japan Serves Vacuum-Packed Burgers and Sake Made From Seahorses

By Jessica Stewart on August 31, 2023
Neo Shinjuku Atsushi

A new restaurant in Tokyo is bringing the cyberpunk aesthetic of sci-fi films and anime movies to life. Neo Shinjuku Atsushi provides a unique experience that transports patrons into a dystopian world. The neon-filled space is designed to take anyone who enters away from reality and into an environment where the outside world appears to be crumbling.

With seating for just 29 people—including nine seats at the bar—Neon Shinjuku Atsushi is an intimate experience. And the food is just as unique as the setting. There is the “retort burger” which comes in a vacuum-packed bag. The burger is cooked using retort processing, which allows the sealed burger to be stored at room temperature for an extended period of time. When ordered, it gets popped in the microwave, bringing back all the moisture to the bread and pattie.

The drinks are equally futuristic. Conceived by ChatGPT, the drink menu includes a dipping sake made with seahorses, cordyceps, and bees. If insects and parasitic fungi aren't your thing, they also serve fresh fruit drinks served in plastic pouches.

In keeping with the futuristic theme, Neo Shinjuku Atsushi also has a 3D food printer and a small hydroponic garden. This new cyberpunk dining experience, located close to the Shinjuku Sanchome Station, is open for lunch and dinner. So, if you are a sci-fi or anime lover, be sure to head over to live out your postmodern apocalyptic fantasy.

Neo Shinjuku Atsushi is a new cyberpunk restaurant in Tokyo.

Interior of Neo Shinjuku Atsushi Interior of Neo Shinjuku Atsushi

The interior looks like it's been ripped from a dystopian science-fiction or anime movie.

Interior of Neo Shinjuku Atsushi Neo Shinjuku Atsushi

The futuristic restaurant serves ChatGPT-designed drinks and a vacuum-sealed “retort burger”.

Drinks from Neo Shinjuku Atsushi Retort Burger from Neo Shinjuku Atsushi

The intimate setting is the perfect way to transport yourself to another dimension.

Neon signs at Neo Shinjuku Atsushi Interior of Neo Shinjuku Atsushi

Neo Shinjuku Atsushi: Twitter

All images via Neo Shinjuku Atsushi.

Related Articles:

Japanese Restaurant Serves Noodles in Elegant Ice Cube Bowls

Tokyo Restaurant Offers 3D-Printed Sushi Tailored to Your Health Needs

This Japanese Hot Pot Restaurant Features an Adorable Bear Taking a Dip in the Hot Springs

‘The Restaurant of Order Mistakes’ Only Staffs Waiters with Dementia, So Every Order is a Surprise

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Baseball Player Steps up to the Plate With a Bat That Looks Like a Giant Pencil
How the Memphis Movement Went Against “Good Taste” To Inspire Designers Today
This Transparent Beehive Lets Beekeepers See the Bees at Work
This Simple Effective Design Is Saving Homes From Floodwaters
New Book Showcases the Legendary Career of Venetian Glass Artist Lino Tagliapietra
Adorable Train Redesigned With Sacred Nara Deer Decor Is a Big Hit in Japan

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Expert Tips and Tricks on How to Create the Perfect Hand-Lettered Invitation
Artist Burns Intricate Landscapes Onto Pieces of Reclaimed Wood
Wheelchair Users Are Excited About Delta’s New Design for an Accessible Airplane Seat
Seoul’s Oldest Jazz Club Gets a Dramatic Red-Tinged Revamp
Man Pays $6,000 for a Pair of Damaged Stained Glass Windows That are Actually Worth a Fortune
Designer Creates Colorful Swimming Pool With 130,000 Rainbow Glass Tiles

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.