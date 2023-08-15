Home / Funny

These 18 Funny Signs From an Iconic Texas Restaurant Will Brighten Your Day

By Jessica Stewart on August 15, 2023
El Arroyo Sign

Austin's El Arroyo restaurant has been making good use of its marquee sign for over 25 years. Since the early 1980s, the Tex-Mex restaurant has been putting up a fun, witty phrase each day. The original owner started using the sign this way, and the tradition is still going strong.

Whether they are silly puns or clever turns of phrase, these witty words are sure to bring a smile to your face. El Arroyo posts the sign every day on Instagram and has amassed over 650,000 followers who wait to see what funny phrase will appear.

So where do the sayings come from? Most of them come from submissions by people around the world who hope to see their humor on El Arroyo's sign. The staff has the ultimate decision on what makes the sign based on what gets the most laughs and what they feel is most timely.

Some of El Arroyo's most popular signs are based on current events. In fact, during the pandemic, their quarantine-themed signs continued even while the restaurant was closed. So, three years after our original coverage of the El Arroyo signs, let's take a look at what words have made the cut recently.

For over 25 years, Texas' El Arroyo restaurant has placed a funny phase on its sign each day.

El Arroyo Sign El Arroyo Sign El Arroyo Sign El Arroyo Sign El Arroyo Sign El Arroyo Sign

People submit their best phrases, from silly puns to sarcastic sentences.

El Arroyo Sign El Arroyo Sign El Arroyo Sign El Arroyo Sign El Arroyo Sign El Arroyo Sign

The signs are designed to bring a smile to your face and a little levity to your life.

El Arroyo Sign El Arroyo Sign El Arroyo Sign El Arroyo Sign El Arroyo Sign

El Arroyo: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

All images via El Arroyo.

Related Articles:

Trustocorp’s Funny and Sad Signs

Creative Road Signs Feature Funny Unexpected Messages

Funny Cardboard Signs Express the Thoughts of Lost Objects

Man Comes Up With the Most Punderful Road Signs to Make Passersby Smile

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Standing Sun Bear Is Accused of Being a Person in a Costume, Chinese Zoo Says It’s a Real Bear
Malala Yousafzai Shares Playful ‘Barbie’ Photo With Her Husband Who Is “Just Ken”
Weatherman Cheekily Sneaks Song Lyrics Into His Live Forecasts and Takes Requests From Fans
40+ Dads Show Up to an 8th Grade Graduation Wearing the Same Exact Shirt
High School Seniors Playfully Prank Principal With Unexpected Sleepover at Her House
Justin Timberlake Gives Funny Response to Someone Saying “Your Girlfriend Looks Like Jessica Biel”

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Harrison Ford Has the Perfect Reply to Being Called “Hot” at 80 Years Old
Bear Wakes Up From Long Nap Looking Hilariously Disheveled
Deceased Mom Becomes Posthumous Celebrity After Her Kids Publish Her Witty First-Person Obituary
Mystery Behind 500 Pounds of Pasta Dumped by a New Jersey River Is Finally Solved
Artist Reimagines the Infamous Met Gala Cockroach Dressed as a Fabulous Attendee
Dog Mom Is Shocked to Watch Her Freshly Groomed Pup Descend Into Giant Mud Puddle

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.