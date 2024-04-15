Former Airline Employee Shares Hack That Could Save You From Missing Your Next Flight

If you've ever been in a rush to make your connecting flight, only to be fouled up by a last-minute gate change, then you'll appreciate this tip from TikToker and former airline employee Darby Maloney. She says, “I never have to look at screens in the airport anymore. It’s the greatest hack ever and I think nobody knows about it.” Besides encouraging every traveler to sign up for TSA Precheck, Maloney shares an easy way for travelers, and anyone who is picking them up, to get up-to-the-minute info on flight statuses, gate changes, and baggage claim carousel.

So what are her tips? On the morning of your flight, Maloney says to be sure to text your flight number, including the airline code, to yourself and whoever is kind enough to navigate airport traffic for you. The airline code is key and usually includes at least one letter. For instance American Airlines is AA and Jetblue is B6. If you're not sure of your airline's code, you can check on the International Air Transport Association’s search engine.

On iPhones, this will give you a quick link that stays updated with any important info. All you have to do is tap on the code and choose “Preview Flight.” No need to download multiple airline apps or trying to find your flight on a crowded airport screen. Android phones will not send the same link but you can still copy and paste the flight number into Google and get the most recent info. This is especially useful when you have a short layover, booked with multiple airlines, or don't want to burden your friends and family with another app crowding their screen just to pick you up.

Over 2.3 million viewers liked Maloney's TikTok and hopefully this will ease a lot of traveler's airline stress. Without having to panic about being at the wrong gate, you'll have enough time to pick up an extra large water and Toblerone.

