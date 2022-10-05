Home / Food Art

This Restaurant Video Projects a Tiny Chef on Your Table as Your Food Is Prepared and Served

By Sara Barnes on October 5, 2022

 

Part dinner theater and part art installation, Le Petit Chef is a culinary experience like no other. Using visual mapping technology, the world’s smallest chef “cooks” your food right in front of you. While your actual dish is off being prepared in the kitchen (by real staff), you're treated to an immersive show that uses custom animations and culminates in a delicious meal.

Your table is a blank canvas that comes to life through animated art. The imagery varies based on the story being told, but the tabletop transforms into a landscape—such as forests, farmland, or the ocean—that features Le Petit Chef working hard to grow your food, prepare it, and put it on your plate. As the tiny chef starts to put things together, your course is served.

Le Petit Chef was created by Skullmapping, an artist collective run by Filip Sterckx and Antoon Verbeeck. They’ve configured the visual mapping technology to map the dining table and the objects on it (such as your plates and silverware) and project the animation based on those elements. Paired with music, props, and a complementary menu, it's a hi-tech food experience you won’t soon forget.

Le Petit Chef is in cities around the world. For a full list, visit the website.

Le Petit Chef is the world's smallest chef that “cooks” your food in front of you, at your table.

 

The character was created by Skullmapping, and it uses visual mapping technology to map the dining table and the objects on it.

 

While your actual dish is off being prepared in the kitchen (by real staff), you're treated to an immersive show that uses custom animations and culminates in a delicious meal.

 

Your table is a blank canvas that comes to life through animated art.

 

The imagery varies based on the story being told, but the tabletop transforms into a landscape and features Le Petit Chef working hard to grow your food, prepare it, and put it on your plate.

 

Part dinner theater and part art installation, it's a culinary experience like no other.

 

Le Petit Chef: Website | Instagram | Facebook

