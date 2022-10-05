This Restaurant Video Projects a Tiny Chef on Your Table as Your Food Is Prepared and Served

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Petit Chef (@le.petitchef)

Part dinner theater and part art installation, Le Petit Chef is a culinary experience like no other. Using visual mapping technology, the world’s smallest chef “cooks” your food right in front of you. While your actual dish is off being prepared in the kitchen (by real staff), you're treated to an immersive show that uses custom animations and culminates in a delicious meal.

Your table is a blank canvas that comes to life through animated art. The imagery varies based on the story being told, but the tabletop transforms into a landscape—such as forests, farmland, or the ocean—that features Le Petit Chef working hard to grow your food, prepare it, and put it on your plate. As the tiny chef starts to put things together, your course is served.

Le Petit Chef was created by Skullmapping, an artist collective run by Filip Sterckx and Antoon Verbeeck. They’ve configured the visual mapping technology to map the dining table and the objects on it (such as your plates and silverware) and project the animation based on those elements. Paired with music, props, and a complementary menu, it's a hi-tech food experience you won’t soon forget.

