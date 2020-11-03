Home / Environment

The IEA Announces Solar Power Is Now the Cheapest Form of Energy

By Samantha Pires on November 3, 2020
Solar is Officially the Cheapest Form of Energy

Photo: Stock Photos from Jenson/Shutterstock

Solar is officially the cheapest form of energy in history. This news was confirmed by the International Energy Agency’s estimations in their recent publication of World Energy Outlook 2020. Lazard, an asset management and financial advisory group, supported this study in their publication titled Levelized Cost of Energy, adding that solar and wind were both by far the most affordable sources.

IEA’s World Energy Outlook is a yearly study that uses data points derived from the World Energy Model which allows the agency to map possibilities for the future. This year’s study included four alternate pathways for 2040, each option imagining a heavier reliance on renewable energy. The main scenario imagined a much higher use of solar energy, with solar output 43% higher than in the IEA’s 2018 publication. This spike makes sense when considering that the price of solar power is now 20-50% cheaper than was estimated in 2018.

Solar is Officially the Cheapest Form of Energy

Photo: Stock Photos from Novikov Aleksey/Shutterstock

The good news may get even better as solar technology is improving and thus becoming cheaper. Current research on solar panels includes a higher output for a smaller panel, lower cost of fabrication per panel, a longer life, and better recycling and reuse plans. As we continually improve the quality of these parts, the price of solar will also decrease allowing for more use of the renewable energy source.

It is important to note that individuals excited to install solar panels on their homes won’t see the kind of savings that make solar a smart decision for the future. All financial studies were calculated for companies building new projects to create solar energy, not small-scale solar projects. In short, solar is the cheapest form of energy for utility companies due to the lower cost of building them.

The IEA believes that improving technology, risk-reducing policies, and a handful of other factors mean that this renewable resource has a bright future. For a more detailed breakdown of IEA’s findings, you can read Carbon Brief’s summary.

Solar is officially the cheapest form of energy in history— and the IEA believes that with improving technology and risk-reducing policies, this renewable resource has a bright future.

Solar is Officially the Cheapest Form of Energy

Photo: Stock Photos from Giorgio1978/Shutterstock

h/t: [Popular Mechanics]

Related Articles:

Costa Rica Runs on 100% Renewable Energy for 300 Days Straight

Kenya Develops Solar-Powered Plant that Turns Ocean Saltwater Into Clean Drinking Water

Moroccan City to Build the World's Largest Solar Power Plant 

Japan Announces Pledge to Be Carbon Neutral by 2050

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and an architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment.
Read all posts from Samantha Pires

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Newly Discovered Coral Reef Is Taller Than the Empire State Building
Japan Announces Pledge to Be Carbon Neutral by 2050
Researchers Create “UltraWhite” Paint That Reflects Light and Cools Buildings
Researchers Discover Rare Gynandromorph Bird That Is Both Male and Female
Man Creates Edible Plastic Bags to Protect the Sacred Deer of Nara, Japan
Canada Will Ban Plastic Bags, Straws, Cutlery, and Other Single-Use Plastics Starting in 2021

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

More Humans Are Evolving to Have Three Arteries in Their Arms
Playing Video Games as a Child Might Make You Smarter Later in Life
Meet the All-Female Anti-Poaching Team Changing the Face of Conservation in Africa [Interview]
Two Women Are Awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the First Time in History
Take This Online Test To See You if You Have a Face-Recognizing Superpower
‘Old Me vs. New Me’ Meme Offers Valuable Tips for Eco-Friendly Living

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.