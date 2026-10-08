Lionel Messi Gives Emotional Farewell to the Argentina National Soccer Team After His Final Game

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por adidas Football (@adidasfootball)

It’s the end of an era. Lionel Messi, one of the greatest soccer stars of all time, has said goodbye to his national team. Messi played his final international match with Argentina against Benin at Mas Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, the largest venue of its kind in South America. Given the enormity of the event, the game was marked by heartfelt tributes, letting Messi know just how much he will be missed.

The sold out match, which gathered over 85,000 fans, featured a touching drone show. Among the images displayed were Messi kicking a ball, his side profile, and him lifting the 2022 World Cup, as well as his team jersey, and the message “¡Gracias Leo!” (Thanks Leo). The soccer star watched from the pitch alongside his teammates, who were visibly emotional to play with their beloved captain one last time.

Argentina won the match 3-0 with one goal scored by Messi and two assists. With this, he walks away as Argentina’s all-time top scorer with 126 goals in 208 matches, which also makes him the player with the most appearances at official matches.

“Yesterday was my last game, and I already miss wearing [Argentina’s] blue and white [jersey],” Messi said the following day on Instagram. “I know I’m making the right decision. It’s been an incredible journey, full of joy and also some sadness, but I know for sure that every step I took was worth it.” The player also thanked his family and teammates, as well as the clubs he played for for understanding when he went away to play for his national team. “I am grateful. I love you all very much; I’m going to miss you, and I will always thank you for having been by our side—by my side.”

Adidas marked the occasion with a special kit used during the game. Described as a “jersey to celebrate everything we’ve lived through together,” it features Messi’s logo in gold, matching the Argentinian Football Federation crest, Messi’s number 10, and some gold details on the neckline and the sleeves. Rounding it all out, the Sol de Mayo, the national symbol that appears on the Argentinian flag, appears as a silhouette across the chest.

Messi announced he would be retiring from the Argentina National Team in August, following their loss at the World Cup final and the death of his father. While the decision was painful, he said he gave it his all to make his countrymen feel proud. “I’m leaving with the peace of mind and pride of having given you—together with my teammates—moments you’ve always dreamed of,” Messi wrote. “It was incredible to have experienced this with you all. I love you!”

Out of all the tributes, one that stood out was that of Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo. While the two are often pitted against one another in conversations about who is the greatest contemporary player, Ronaldo had nothing but admiration for Messi. “Leo, so many years defending your country and a story that will last forever,” the Portuguese star commented on Messi’s farewell Instagram post. “All my respect for what you have accomplished with Argentina. A hug.”

Lionel Messi, one of the greatest soccer stars of all time, has retired from his national team.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por adidas Football (@adidasfootball)

Adidas marked the occasion with a special jersey used during the game.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por adidas Football (@adidasfootball)

Argentina won the match 3-0 with one goal scored by Messi and two assists.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por River Plate Global (@riverplate.global)

The sold-out match, which gathered over 85,000 fans, featured a touching drone show.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por TNT Sports Football (@tntsportsfootball)

Out of all the tributes, one that stood out was that of fellow soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo comments on Leo Messi’s Argentina retirement post: “Leo, so many years defending your country and a story that will last forever. All my respect for what you have accomplished with Argentina. A hug.” https://t.co/TOoUbutrPC — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 7, 2026

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