Home / Sports

Lionel Messi Gives Emotional Farewell to the Argentina National Soccer Team After His Final Game

By Regina Sienra on October 8, 2026

It’s the end of an era. Lionel Messi, one of the greatest soccer stars of all time, has said goodbye to his national team. Messi played his final international match with Argentina against Benin at Mas Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, the largest venue of its kind in South America. Given the enormity of the event, the game was marked by heartfelt tributes, letting Messi know just how much he will be missed.

The sold out match, which gathered over 85,000 fans, featured a touching drone show. Among the images displayed were Messi kicking a ball, his side profile, and him lifting the 2022 World Cup, as well as his team jersey, and the message “¡Gracias Leo!” (Thanks Leo). The soccer star watched from the pitch alongside his teammates, who were visibly emotional to play with their beloved captain one last time.

Argentina won the match 3-0 with one goal scored by Messi and two assists. With this, he walks away as Argentina’s all-time top scorer with 126 goals in 208 matches, which also makes him the player with the most appearances at official matches.

“Yesterday was my last game, and I already miss wearing [Argentina’s] blue and white [jersey],” Messi said the following day on Instagram. “I know I’m making the right decision. It’s been an incredible journey, full of joy and also some sadness, but I know for sure that every step I took was worth it.” The player also thanked his family and teammates, as well as the clubs he played for for understanding when he went away to play for his national team. “I am grateful. I love you all very much; I’m going to miss you, and I will always thank you for having been by our side—by my side.”

Adidas marked the occasion with a special kit used during the game. Described as a “jersey to celebrate everything we’ve lived through together,” it features Messi’s logo in gold, matching the Argentinian Football Federation crest, Messi’s number 10, and some gold details on the neckline and the sleeves. Rounding it all out, the Sol de Mayo, the national symbol that appears on the Argentinian flag, appears as a silhouette across the chest.

Messi announced he would be retiring from the Argentina National Team in August, following their loss at the World Cup final and the death of his father. While the decision was painful, he said he gave it his all to make his countrymen feel proud. “I’m leaving with the peace of mind and pride of having given you—together with my teammates—moments you’ve always dreamed of,” Messi wrote. “It was incredible to have experienced this with you all. I love you!”

Out of all the tributes, one that stood out was that of Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo. While the two are often pitted against one another in conversations about who is the greatest contemporary player, Ronaldo had nothing but admiration for Messi. “Leo, so many years defending your country and a story that will last forever,” the Portuguese star commented on Messi’s farewell Instagram post. “All my respect for what you have accomplished with Argentina. A hug.”

Lionel Messi, one of the greatest soccer stars of all time, has retired from his national team.

Adidas marked the occasion with a special jersey used during the game.

Argentina won the match 3-0 with one goal scored by Messi and two assists.

The sold-out match, which gathered over 85,000 fans, featured a touching drone show.

Out of all the tributes, one that stood out was that of fellow soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Source: Messi delivers emotional farewell message ahead of final Argentina appearance

Related Articles:

Lionel Messi Met (And Bathed) World Cup Final Opponent Lamine Yamal When He Was Only a Baby

Photo of Lionel Messi Holding Baby Lamine Yamal To Be Turned Into a Collectible Trading Card

Soccer Star Erling Haaland Donates Rare 16th-Century Viking Book Worth $135K to His Hometown Library

Aerial Photographer Captures the Magic of Places Where Soccer Is Played From Above

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Human Tower Team Makes History With First-Ever 9-Story Formation Successfully Built and Dismantled
17-Year-Old Athlete Helps Marathon Runner Win the Race After Collapsing
Hero Race Car Driver Loek Hartog Stops and Saves Rival Ollie Millroy Out of a Burning Car Crash
2026 World Nomad Games Celebrate the Sports and Heritage of Ethnic Nomadic Peoples
Mongolian President Shows off His Strength by Bench Pressing 220 Pounds
Man Born Completely Blind Overcomes Obstacles To Become Professional Surfer

More on My Modern Met

Young Man With Cerebral Palsy Gets To Surf With Help From His Friends at New Hampshire Surf Shop
Skateboarder Pulls off the Trick of a Lifetime by Perfectly Timing a Jump With the Solar Eclipse
People Are “Kite Fighting” in the Sky, Turning a Tranquil Pastime Into a Ruthless Competition
Photo of Lionel Messi Holding Baby Lamine Yamal To Be Turned Into a Collectible Trading Card
Marathoner With Blood on Her Legs Finishes Race Despite Getting Period 5 Miles From the Finish Line
Lionel Messi Met (And Bathed) World Cup Final Opponent Lamine Yamal When He Was Only a Baby

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.