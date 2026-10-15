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SEGA Celebrates 35th Anniversary With a $21,000 ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Figure Made With Synthetic DNA

By Linnea Pejcha on October 15, 2026

Sonic the Hedgehog figure with synthetic DNA.

For Sonic the Hedgehog’s 35th anniversary, SEGA is celebrating in a way that feels appropriately futuristic. The company has teamed up with Japanese science collective LOM BABY to create a $21,000 Sonic figure that contains synthetic DNA designed around the character’s most recognizable traits.

The made-to-order figure stands about 9.8 inches tall and has a polished chrome finish. At the center of Sonic’s chest is a glowing green Chaos Emerald, which acts as a capsule containing the artificially synthesized DNA. Each figure also comes with its own serial number, making an already unusual collectible feel even more exclusive.

But the DNA isn’t biological Sonic DNA, of course. Instead, LOM BABY translated different parts of the character into genetic code. Those traits include his blue body, super speed, love of adventure, cool personality, spin attacks, and even his inability to swim. The idea is to capture not just what Sonic looks like, but also what makes him feel like Sonic. His instantly recognizable appearance has made him a popular subject for artists, including those who have reimagined the character through unconventional painting techniques, but this figure takes his image and essence to another level.

LOM BABY describes its “DNA figures” as a new kind of bio-art toy. The collective, which includes artists, engineers, and scientists, designs and synthesizes DNA based on the appearance, personality, and abilities of fictional characters before sealing that DNA inside the figure itself. SEGA notes that no AI was used in the DNA design or synthesis process.

This isn’t the first version of the project. Earlier this year, SEGA unveiled a life-size Sonic DNA figure at SEGA Store Tokyo in Shibuya PARCO. The smaller collectible brings the same concept into a form that fans can actually own, although at ¥3.3 million, or roughly $21,000, it’s definitely aimed at serious collectors.

The figure is available for preorder through November 1, 2026, with delivery currently expected in January 2027. It may be one of the strangest ways to celebrate Sonic’s 35th birthday, but for a character built around speed, technology, and pushing limits, it somehow feels fitting.

SEGA has partnered with LOM BABY to create a $21,000 Sonic the Hedgehog figure that contains synthetic DNA.

Sonic the Hedgehog figure with synthetic DNA.

At the center of Sonic’s chest is a glowing green Chaos Emerald, which acts as a capsule containing the artificially synthesized DNA.

Sonic the Hedgehog figure with synthetic DNA.

The DNA is designed around the character’s most recognizable traits, such as his blue body, super speed, love of adventure, cool personality, and spin attacks.

Sonic the Hedgehog DNA Figure by SEGA x LOM BABY

(Translated) Features reflected in the Sonic the Hedgehog DNA figure (partial list): Blue body; The ability to run at the speed of sound; Boost ability (super acceleration); Free-spirited and cool personality; Adventurous / Can’t sit still; Can curl up and spin; Unable to swim, etc.

Digital DNA strand filled with photos of Sonic the Hedgehog.

The Sonic the Hedgehog DNA figure is available for preorder through November 1, 2026, with delivery currently expected in January 2027.

Source: To celebrate the 35th anniversary of “Sonic the Hedgehog,” the “SONIC THE HEDGEHOG DNA FIGURE” is born! LOM BABY’s first ever figure with artificial DNA embedded in it, a game IP collaboration!

All images via SEGA and LOM BABY.

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Linnea Pejcha

Linnea Pejcha is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Brooklyn-based writer who earned her BA in Sociology and Creative Writing from Brandeis University. She recently earned her MFA in Creative Writing with a focus in Fiction from The New School. While completing her degree, Linnea taught literature courses and worked in editorial and publishing, including publications like One Story and Lit Magazine. When she’s not reading in the park, she loves crafting, walking her neighbors’ dogs, and cooking in her tiny NYC kitchen.
Read all posts from Linnea Pejcha
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