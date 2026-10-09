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RM of K-Pop Boy Band ‘BTS’ Co-Curates First Ever Museum Exhibition in San Francisco

By Linnea Pejcha on October 9, 2026
Portrait of BTS' RM.

Portrait of RM. (Photo: courtesy of HYBE)

You never know where your career will take you. From pop star to burgeoning art curator, RM of Korean pop group BTS has co-curated his first museum exhibition at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. RM x SFMOMA: Between You and Me consists of 178 works, 142 of which are from RM’s personal collection alongside 36 pieces from SFMOMA. The show marks a new direction for RM and proves that creative interests don’t always have to stay in one lane.

The show, which was co-curated with SFMOMA Project Manager América Castillo as well as Assistant Curator of Painting and Sculpture Hyoeun Kim, came together at a time when RM was on hiatus from BTS and about to begin his mandatory military service in South Korea. But when SFMOMA first approached him about the project two years ago, it seemed like the perfect time to share his collection with a wider audience.

The show consists of eight parts, beginning with a white wall at the entry with the title of the show in RM’s handwriting, which follows as a theme throughout the exhibition, with many handwritten and personal touches. “Plz take it in with your eyes and heart” is written on the floor in both English and Korean, and RM also wrote the wall text and labels throughout the exhibition. QR codes give visitors access to an audio guide narrated by RM in both English and Korean.

RM has been collecting art for nearly a decade, and his personal collection has now grown to more than 400 works. While the exhibition puts a special focus on Korean art, his taste stretches across centuries, countries, and mediums. The works on display range from Korean art dating as far back as the 13th century to modern and contemporary pieces, including paintings, drawings, sculptures, ceramics, textiles, and design. Rather than collecting based on what is popular or valuable, RM has said that his collection is largely shaped by what he feels a personal connection to.

Some of the works on view show just how wide-ranging RM’s interests are. His collection includes Philip Guston’s 1969 Untitled (Red and Black Book), as well as works by major Korean artists such as Yun Hyong-keun, Chang Ucchin, and Chusa Kim Jeong-hui. Rather than following one specific style or period, the pieces feel connected by RM’s own personal response to them.

RM x SFMOMA: Between You and Me opened to the public on October 3 and will be on view through February 7, 2027.

RM of K-pop group BTS has co-curated his first museum exhibition at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art titled RM x SFMOMA: Between You and Me.

Yves Klein, "Éponge (SE251) (Sponge [SE 251])", 1961.

Yves Klein, “Éponge (SE251) (Sponge [SE 251]),” 1961; San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, bequest of Phyllis C. Wattis; © Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / ADAGP, Paris.

Han Youngsoo, "Deoksugung Palace, Jeon-Dong, Seoul, Korea," 1956-1963.

Han Youngsoo, “Deoksugung Palace, Jeon-Dong, Seoul, Korea,” 1956-1963; collection of RM; © Han Youngsoo Foundation. (Photo: courtesy Han Youngsoo Foundation)

The exhibition brings together 178 works, 142 of which are from RM’s personal collection alongside 36 pieces from SFMOMA.

To Sang-bong, "Forsythia," 1975.

To Sang-bong, “Forsythia,” 1975; collection of RM; © Toh Yunhee. (Photo: courtesy of Seoul Auction)

Chang Ucchin, "Road," 1986

Chang Ucchin, “Road,” 1986; collection of RM; © Chang Ucchin Foundation. (Photo: courtesy of Seoul Auction)

The works on view show just how wide-ranging RM’s interests are, while each piece feels connected by his own personal response to them.

Philip Guston, "Untitled (Red and Black Book)," 1969.

Philip Guston, “Untitled (Red and Black Book),” 1969; collection of RM, © The Estate of Philip Guston. (Photo: courtesy of Hauser & Wirth)

Chusa Kim Jeong-hui, "Orchid Paintings and Writings."

Chusa Kim Jeong-hui, “Orchid Paintings and Writings,” 19th century, Joseon dynasty; collection of RM. (Photo: courtesy MyArt Auction)

Milton Avery, "Clear Cut Landscape," 1951.

Milton Avery, “Clear Cut Landscape,” 1951; San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, gift of the Women's Board; © Milton Avery Trust / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York. (Photo: Katherine Du Tiel)

Exhibition Information:
RM
RM x SFMOMA: Between You and Me
October 3, 2026–February 7, 2027
San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA)
151 Third St, San Francisco, CA 94103, United States

RM: Website | Instagram
San Francisco Museum of Modern Art: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

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Linnea Pejcha

Linnea Pejcha is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Brooklyn-based writer who earned her BA in Sociology and Creative Writing from Brandeis University. She recently earned her MFA in Creative Writing with a focus in Fiction from The New School. While completing her degree, Linnea taught literature courses and worked in editorial and publishing, including publications like One Story and Lit Magazine. When she’s not reading in the park, she loves crafting, walking her neighbors’ dogs, and cooking in her tiny NYC kitchen.
Read all posts from Linnea Pejcha
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