RM of K-Pop Boy Band ‘BTS’ Co-Curates First Ever Museum Exhibition in San Francisco

You never know where your career will take you. From pop star to burgeoning art curator, RM of Korean pop group BTS has co-curated his first museum exhibition at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. RM x SFMOMA: Between You and Me consists of 178 works, 142 of which are from RM’s personal collection alongside 36 pieces from SFMOMA. The show marks a new direction for RM and proves that creative interests don’t always have to stay in one lane.

The show, which was co-curated with SFMOMA Project Manager América Castillo as well as Assistant Curator of Painting and Sculpture Hyoeun Kim, came together at a time when RM was on hiatus from BTS and about to begin his mandatory military service in South Korea. But when SFMOMA first approached him about the project two years ago, it seemed like the perfect time to share his collection with a wider audience.

The show consists of eight parts, beginning with a white wall at the entry with the title of the show in RM’s handwriting, which follows as a theme throughout the exhibition, with many handwritten and personal touches. “Plz take it in with your eyes and heart” is written on the floor in both English and Korean, and RM also wrote the wall text and labels throughout the exhibition. QR codes give visitors access to an audio guide narrated by RM in both English and Korean.

RM has been collecting art for nearly a decade, and his personal collection has now grown to more than 400 works. While the exhibition puts a special focus on Korean art, his taste stretches across centuries, countries, and mediums. The works on display range from Korean art dating as far back as the 13th century to modern and contemporary pieces, including paintings, drawings, sculptures, ceramics, textiles, and design. Rather than collecting based on what is popular or valuable, RM has said that his collection is largely shaped by what he feels a personal connection to.

Some of the works on view show just how wide-ranging RM’s interests are. His collection includes Philip Guston’s 1969 Untitled (Red and Black Book), as well as works by major Korean artists such as Yun Hyong-keun, Chang Ucchin, and Chusa Kim Jeong-hui. Rather than following one specific style or period, the pieces feel connected by RM’s own personal response to them.

RM x SFMOMA: Between You and Me opened to the public on October 3 and will be on view through February 7, 2027.

RM of K-pop group BTS has co-curated his first museum exhibition at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art titled RM x SFMOMA: Between You and Me.

The exhibition brings together 178 works, 142 of which are from RM’s personal collection alongside 36 pieces from SFMOMA.

The works on view show just how wide-ranging RM’s interests are, while each piece feels connected by his own personal response to them.

Exhibition Information :

RM

RM x SFMOMA: Between You and Me

October 3, 2026–February 7, 2027

San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA)

151 Third St, San Francisco, CA 94103, United States

RM: Website | Instagram

San Francisco Museum of Modern Art: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

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