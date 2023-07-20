Home / Photography / Landscape Photography

Stunning Photos Capture Multiple Hours of the Day and Night Within a Single Image

By Margherita Cole on July 20, 2023
Landscape Photography by Stephen Wilkes

A place can change dramatically depending on whether the sun has risen or already set. Photographer Stephen Wilkes challenged himself to capture all of these variations in his series Day to Night: From Africa to Nantucket. These landscape photos seamlessly combine numerous images taken at different times of the day into one immersive shot.

Wilkes' photography transports viewers to locations across the globe, including Brant Point Lighthouse in Nantucket and Chilo Lake in British Columbia, Canada. On one end of each image is a depiction of the day, and as your eyes move across the composition, you travel through the hours until it is nighttime in the same location. To create such a seamless display, Wilkes had to merge hundreds of exposures, requiring meticulous editing and blending to achieve the final result.

Each image showcases a breathtaking view of a single spot, though the passage of time is more strikingly apparent in some places than others. For instance, in the image of Manitoba, Canada, which is located very far north, the day and night are virtually identical. Whereas, in the shot of Serengeti National Park in Tanzania, we see a much clearer transition from the darker tones of the evening to the pure sunlight of the day.

You can purchase Wilke's book Day to Night, which includes more stunning photos in the series, via Bookshop.

Photographer Stephen Wilkes captures different locations at different times of the day.

Landscape Photography by Stephen Wilkes

His exhibition Day to Night: From Africa to Nantucket features photos of places around the world.

Landscape Photography by Stephen Wilkes

Wilkes seamlessly combined hundreds of photos to present a view of the same location during the day and night within the same image.

Landscape Photography by Stephen Wilkes

