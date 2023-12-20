Australian photographer Tony Hewitt and Canadian photographer Blake Randall won the top prizes at the 2023 International Landscape Photographer of the Year contest. Hewitt was named Landscape Photographer of the Year for his impressive portfolio, while Blake's single image of birch trees casting a reflection in the water was deemed the most impressive photo of the entire competition.

There were over 4,000 entries to the contest, which is now in its 10th year. In addition to the main prizes, the competition also hands out special awards that change each year. In 2023, awards for the best Aerial, Seascape, Black and White, Desert, and Ice & Snow photos were also handed out. Many different facets of the natural landscape were highlighted through these categories, and these international photographers saw their creative talents rewarded, whether they spent time in the forest or bundled up on an iceberg.

An esteemed panel of judges, which included 2022 Landscape Photographer of the Year Benjamin Briones Grandi, had the difficult task of sorting through the imagery. Aside from awarding the top three portfolios, single images, and deciding the special prizes, they also selected the top 200 landscape images overall.

Check out all of the winners and some of our favorite finalists. If you like what you see, pick up a copy of the 2023 competition book, which has all of the winners and top 101 images.

Here are the winners of the 2023 International Landscape Photographer of the Year contest.

In addition to a portfolio and single image awards, prizes were also given out for several special categories.

The winners, as well as the top 101 photos overall, will see their work published in the contest's annual photo book.

