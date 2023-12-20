Home / Photography / Photo Contest

Winners of the 2023 International Landscape Photographer of the Year Contest

By Jessica Stewart on December 20, 2023
Birch trees over water

Winner, International Landscape Photograph of the Year. Blake Randall (Canada)

Australian photographer Tony Hewitt and Canadian photographer Blake Randall won the top prizes at the 2023 International Landscape Photographer of the Year contest. Hewitt was named Landscape Photographer of the Year for his impressive portfolio, while Blake's single image of birch trees casting a reflection in the water was deemed the most impressive photo of the entire competition.

There were over 4,000 entries to the contest, which is now in its 10th year. In addition to the main prizes, the competition also hands out special awards that change each year. In 2023, awards for the best Aerial, Seascape, Black and White, Desert, and Ice & Snow photos were also handed out. Many different facets of the natural landscape were highlighted through these categories, and these international photographers saw their creative talents rewarded, whether they spent time in the forest or bundled up on an iceberg.

An esteemed panel of judges, which included 2022 Landscape Photographer of the Year Benjamin Briones Grandi, had the difficult task of sorting through the imagery. Aside from awarding the top three portfolios, single images, and deciding the special prizes, they also selected the top 200 landscape images overall.

Check out all of the winners and some of our favorite finalists. If you like what you see, pick up a copy of the 2023 competition book, which has all of the winners and top 101 images.

Here are the winners of the 2023 International Landscape Photographer of the Year contest.

Winner, International Landscape Photographer of the Year. Tony Hewitt

Winner, International Landscape Photographer of the Year. Tony Hewitt (Australia)

Winner, International Landscape Photographer of the Year. Tony Hewitt

Winner, International Landscape Photographer of the Year. Tony Hewitt (Australia)

Matt Meisenheimer Landscape Photography

3rd Place, International Landscape Photographer of the Year. Matt Meisenheimer (United States)

Forest Fire by Peter Meyer

Runner-Up, International Landscape Photograph of the Year. Peter Meyer (Australia)

Matt Meisenheimer Landscape Photography

3rd Place, International Landscape Photographer of the Year. Matt Meisenheimer (United States)

International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2023

Runner-Up, International Landscape Photographer of the Year. Andrew Mielzynski (Canada)

International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2023

3rd Place, International Landscape Photograph of the Year. Isabella Tabacchi (Italy)

International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2023

Runner-Up, International Landscape Photographer of the Year. Andrew Mielzynski (Canada)

In addition to a portfolio and single image awards, prizes were also given out for several special categories.

Black and white photo of trees in the water

Winner, Black and White. Jim Guerard (United States)

Melting ice cap by Thomas Vijayan

Winner, Snow & Ice. Thomas Vijayan (Canada)

Award-winning photograph of a desert

Winner, Desert. John Seager (United Kingdom)

Award-winning aerial landscape photography

Winner, Aerial. Casey McCallister (United States)

Black and white seascape

Winner, Seascapes. Ciaran Willmore (Ireland)

The winners, as well as the top 101 photos overall, will see their work published in the contest's annual photo book.

International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2023

Top 100 Photo. Carolyn Cheng (Canada)

Northern lights in Norway

Top 100 Photo. Froydis Dalheim (Norway)

Fireflies in the forest

Top 100 Photo. Shirley Wung (Taiwan)

International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2023

Top 100 Photo. Marcin Zajac (Poland)

2023 International Landscape Photographer of the Year finalist

Top 100 Photo. Peter Adam Hoszang (Hungary)

International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2023

Top 100 Photo. Kévin Pagès (Iceland)

International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2023

Top 100 Photo. Hans Gunnar Aslaksen (Norway)

International Landscape Photographer of the Year: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by ILPOTY.

Related Articles:

Landscape Photography Awards Rewards Authenticity in Photography

Independent Photographer Magazine Awards Best Landscape Imagery

Stunning Winners of the UK Landscape Photographer of the Year Contest

Stunning Panorama of Melting Polar Ice Wins Nature Photography Contest

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Independent Photographer Magazine Awards Best Landscape Imagery
Incredible Winners of the 2023 Environmental Photographer of the Year Highlight Our Planet’s Climate Struggles
Remarkable Winners of the 2023 International Photography Awards
These Are the Best Northern Lights Photos of 2023
Action-Packed Winners of the 2023 Red Bull Illume Image Quest
Bird Landing on Bride’s Head Wins 2023 International Wedding Photographer of the Year Contest

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Bird Photography Contest Celebrates the Unique Diversity of Australia’s Wildlife
25 Incredible Photos in the Running for Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award
Landscape Photography Awards Rewards Authenticity in Photography
Kangaroo Strumming an Air Guitar Wins Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards
Photographer Captures Rare Photos of Death Valley After Tropical Storm
Andean Bear Resting in a Tree Wins Nature Photographer of the Year Award

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.