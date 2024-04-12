Jane Goodall’s 90th Birthday Is Celebrated With 90 Photos by 90 Female Photographers

On April 3, renowned primatologist Jane Goodall turned 90 years old. Dr. Goodall has inspired generations of people who are passionate about wildlife conservation and our planet. From her groundbreaking studies of chimpanzees to her philanthropic work and activism related to animals, Dr. Goodall is a force of nature.

To celebrate her birthday and her place as a woman-inspired change, the female-led non-profit Vital Impacts is holding a special photography sale—The Nature of Hope: 90 Women Photographers for Jane Goodall. For the next three months, Vital Impacts is selling fine-art photography from female photographers inspired by Dr. Goodall's legacy. According to the organization, “60% of proceeds will directly support the Jane Goodall Institute's global efforts, continuing Dr. Goodall's mission of science-based conservation and youth empowerment within communities worldwide.” The remaining proceeds will go directly toward the artists.

Among the 90 prints available are photographs by Dr. Goodall herself. Two of the images focus on the familial relationships of chimpanzees and speak to her ability to make these primates feel comfortable with her presence. The other is a stunning self-portrait taken around 1962, early in research at Tanzania's Gombe Stream National Park. Viewed now, it's a beautiful documentation of a young woman diving into her professional passion and getting ready to take on the world.

But Dr. Goodall's photographs aren't the only spectacular images available. This incredible collection of conservation and landscape photography is a feast for the eyes, with work by well-known names such as Cristina Mittermeier, Ami Vitale, Beth Moon, and Karine Aigner.

So, if you are looking for a piece of art to add to your collection and want to know that doing so will also help the environment, the sale—which runs until July 2—is worth a look.

Non-profit Vital Impacts is holding a special sale to celebrate the 90th birthday of renowned primatologist and conservation activist Dr. Jane Goodall.

The photography sale will benefit the Jane Goodall Foundation and include images from Dr. Goodall herself.

Inspired by Dr. Goodall's legacy, the female photographers featured in the sale are incredible talents.

The sale will run until July 2, 2024, so don't wait long to shop.

Vital Impacts: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Vital Impacts.

Related Articles :

50 Inspirational Quotes by Powerful Women in History

Mattel Releases Jane Goodall Barbie Doll Made of Recycled Plastic

Jane Goodall Narrates Beautiful Animated Poem About Saving Earth

Jane Goodall Asks Public to Rethink Treatment of Animals and to Ban Wildlife Trade