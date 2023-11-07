Stunning Winners of the UK Landscape Photographer of the Year Contest

Photographer Mik Dogherty was named UK Landscape Photographer of the Year for his haunting photo, After the Fire, which was taken in the New Forest National Park. The photo freezes a dramatic moment in time, as Dogherty notes that regeneration has already begun, and these burnt remnants are no longer visible.

“For many, there has been a series of deeply rooted multidimensional emotional responses to this winning LPOTY 2023 photograph, all of which may be triggered by thoughts of ‘otherworldly’ to ‘dawn of time’ or perhaps the frightening counter-response of ‘the end of time,’ ” shares awards founder Charlie Waite. “The tangled and stark reminder of what was once a beautiful and intimate wood perhaps brings forth a feeling of ‘profound environmental alarm’ and numerous other responses.

“We will all know, of course, that a still image has the potential to have a very considerable and powerful effect on our emotional interpretation of it, and perhaps over and above all of the thoughts discussed, there remains one overwhelming response, which is the sheer striking beauty of this photograph which transports us to a place of transcendent emotional experience.”

In the youth category, Aaron Northwood won the overall prize. He captured the winning photo, The Wishing Tree, which shows a lone tree in the snow, by placing his camera in the pillowy powder. Its simple, balanced composition helped it rise to the top, to the delight of Northwood. “The whole experience was totally unexpected and overwhelming,” he confesses. “It has given me new inspiration and confidence to take forward with my photography.”

Now in its 15th year, the UK Landscape Photographer of the Year is an incredible showcase for Britain's natural environment. Open to photographers around the globe, all of the entries have been taken in the UK at some point in the past five years. All of the winners will see their work included in the Landscape Photographer of the Year book, as well as a traveling exhibition that makes its way across the country.

Scroll down to see all the category winners and enjoy the majestic landscapes of the United Kingdom.

