Home / Books

Evocative New Book Surveys the Color Palettes Used by Renowned Artists

By Eva Baron on October 26, 2024
The Artist's Palette by Alexandra Loske, a book exploring 50 color palettes used by the world's greatest artists.

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Color palettes have drastically evolved to accommodate new movements and attitudes throughout art history. Whether it be limited as in De Stijl or explosive as in Fauvism, the use of color offers an exciting glimpse into an artist’s techniques and influences. An evocative new book by British art historian Alexandra Loske explores these ideas through the color palettes used by some of the world’s greatest artists.

The Artist’s Palette showcases 50 such palettes alongside paintings by the artists who used them. Each entry analyzes granular details such as color, brushstroke, and technique to highlight the significance of the paints and pigments in the artist’s work.

Pointillist artist George Seurat, for example, methodically ordered his palette into neat rows, transitioning from yellows and reds to blues and greens. This allowed him to easily isolate colors both on the palette and canvas, where he applied small and intentionally placed dots. Figurative painter Francis Bacon, on the other hand, preferred a simple ceramic plate as his palette, dousing it completely with layers upon layers of paint. The chaos of the plate translates to his canvases, which were equally abstract, ghostly, and surprising.

The book travels to the studios of renowned artists from past to present, including Rembrandt, Vincent van Gogh, Georgia O’Keeffe, Keith Haring, and Kerry James Marshall. It also features vibrant photographs of palettes, paints, and pigments, which prove how unique each palette truly is. From the colors they use to the ways they organize them, artists clearly express their stylistic preferences and creative processes through their palettes.

This stunning volume is an exemplary journey through color and showcases the palette’s relevance across time and place. The Artist’s Palette will be published on November 5th, 2024, and is available for preorder via the Princeton University Press website and Bookshop.

A new book by Alexandra Loske explores the color palettes used by renowned artists across art history.

The Artist's Palette by Alexandra Loske.

The Artist's Palette by Alexandra Loske.

The book features 50 palettes and showcases how they influenced the artists who used them.

The Artist's Palette by Alexandra Loske.

Gustave Courbet's palette (undated). Paint on wood, 9 3/4 x 13 5/8 in. Musée départemental Gustave Courbet, Ornans. Donated by the Friends of Gustave Courbet Association, 1976. Acc. No: 1976.1.94. (Photo: Aurélia Channaux)

The Artist's Palette by Alexandra Loske.

Edvard Munch's palette (undated). Paint on wood, 17 x 11 1/2 in. Munch Museum, Oslo. Acc. No: MM.I.00994. (Photo: courtesy Munchmuseet)

The Artist's Palette by Alexandra Loske.

Edward Hopper's palette (undated). Oil on wood, 14 x 10 in. Edward Hopper House Museum & Study Center, Nyack. The Sanborn-Hopper Family Archive. (Photo: Dan Swindel)

The volume beautifully showcases the color palette’s relevance across time and place.

The Artist's Palette by Alexandra Loske.

Princeton University Press: InstagramFacebook | X 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Princeton University Press.

Related Articles:

Massive Book Explores the Vibrant History of How We Catalog Color

Insightful Color Atlas Shows Incredible Hues Fungi Can Produce

Beautiful New Book Shows How to Make Your Own Pigments From Natural Materials

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Vibrant Colors and Shapes Pop Out of Creative Duo’s Joyful Optical Illusions
Mother and Daughter Restore Spanish Paintings Using Bacteria
Portraits Capture the Faces of America’s Endangered Languages
World’s Top Wildlife Photographers Collaborate To Protect Tigers in the Wild
Study Shows That Viewing Real Art in Museums Stimulates Brain Much More Than Reproductions
Artworks Shaped as Beer Cans Are Mistaken for Trash and Thrown Away by Museum Staff Member

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

‘Edges of Ailey’ Exhibition Celebrates the Life and Legacy of Alvin Ailey
Artist Meticulously Cuts Delicate Leaves Into Playful Mini Storybook Scenes
Updated JR Monograph Chronicles French Street Artist’s Rise to Fame
Insightful Color Atlas Shows Incredible Hues Fungi Can Produce
Head Back to School With a Bundle of Painting and Drawing Classes for a Special Price
Colorful Thread Art Depicts Day-To-Day Life of Los Angeles’ Latino Communities

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.