Massive Book Explores the Vibrant History of How We Catalog Color

We all know how important color is to our world. And a new book pays homage to the different ways that it can be arranged, presented, and preserved. Color Charts is an incredible journey through the different devices that have been developed since the 15th century to help us organize and catalog color. Color theory enthusiasts will marvel at the opportunity to view nearly 200 diverse color charts, many of which were previously unpublished.

Author Anne Varichon, who is a cultural materials anthropologist, has pulled together everything from 19th-century silk ribbon swatches to a collection of linoleum colors from the 1960s. She even references favorites like Werner's Nomenclature of Colours, which shows color blends for different tints and hues that also occur in nature.

“For centuries, people have preserved documents containing color samples, creating a treasure trove for future generations of researchers,” she writes in the book's introduction. “This book is a tribute to them, and to those who, by studying and publishing color charts, began to trace the rich history of these documents.”

Throughout the book, Varichon's text accompanies the charts and explores the way in which painters, naturalists, doctors, and industrial designers have used them throughout history. She also explores the historical context for these color charts, including the explosion of vibrant color charts in the post-World War II era, when sewing became a hobby more than a necessity.

