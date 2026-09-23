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The Other Art Fair Returns to LA With 160 Independent Artists From 14 Countries

By Sage Helene on September 23, 2026
The Other Art Fair Los Angeles 2025.

The Other Art Fair Los Angeles 2025

The Other Art Fair is returning to Los Angeles this month. This event is bringing 160 independent artists to Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Presented by Saatchi Art, the fair’s 16th LA edition combines contemporary art with interactive installations. This includes an artist-designed mini golf course and a site-specific restroom installation inspired by the British Museum.

Representing 14 countries, this fair connects emerging and independent artists directly with collectors, giving visitors the opportunity to discover new work and meet the people behind them. Highlights include Isabel Araneda’s sun-drenched paintings of desert landscapes and mid-century architecture, alongside Ella Freire’s graphic prints inspired by vintage airline ephemera.

The fair will also introduce Lisa Tse, recipient of its Fall 2026 New Futures award. The Los Angeles-based artist creates vibrant oil and mixed-media paintings, and will receive mentorship and complimentary exhibition space through the program.

New to this edition, The Other Open transforms three artist-designed mini golf holes into playful, fully interactive installations. Created by Suze Riley, Isabel Araneda, and Heather Bellino, the courses draw on their individual artistic practices, from Riley’s neon-diver-inspired obstacle to Araneda’s poolside Palm Springs landscape.

Another highlight is TP Catalog — On Loan from The British Museum, a site-specific restroom installation by Adam Rose and Richard Hoffman. The artists present hand-painted, gold-framed toilet-paper transfers depicting artifacts that may themselves have been acquired by the museum. Accompanying database text and a looping video documenting a British Museum heist bring humor and institutional critique into an unexpected setting.

Visitors can also explore The Fair Lounge, a furnished living-room-style space pairing exhibiting artists’ work with curated furnishings, alongside performances, interactive experiences, and food vendors.

The Other Art Fair will take place September 24–27, 2026 at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, offering a chance to encounter independent artists and contemporary art in an atmosphere that extends beyond the traditional gallery.

The Other Art Fair returns to Santa Monica September 24–27 with 160 independent artists from 14 countries.

Ella Freire, Pan Am LAX, Printmaking, Acrylic on Paper at The Other Art Fair Los Angeles 2026

Ella Freire, Pan Am LAX, Printmaking, Acrylic on Paper, 15.5 W x 23.4 H in.

Isabel Araneda, Pink Horizon painting at The Other Art Fair Los Angeles 2026

Isabel Araneda, Pink Horizon, Mixed Media, Acrylic on Other, 16 W x 16 H in.

Laura Porcelli, El Vuelo, Painting, Acrylic on Canvas at The Other Art Fair Los Angeles 2026

Laura Porcelli, El Vuelo, Painting, Acrylic on Canvas, 57.1 W x 36.6 H in.

Three artists will transform mini golf into an interactive installation at The Other Open.

The Other Open: Artist-Designed Mini Golf

The Other Open: Artist-Designed Mini Golf

The Other Open: Artist-Designed Mini Golf

The Other Open: Artist-Designed Mini Golf

Adam Rose and Richard Hoffman will bring a playful British Museum-inspired restroom installation to the Los Angeles fair.

“TP Catalog – On Loan” from the British Museum

TP Catalog – On Loan from the British Museum

“TP Catalog – On Loan” from the British Museum

TP Catalog – On Loan from the British Museum

“TP Catalog – On Loan” from the British Museum

TP Catalog – On Loan from the British Museum

“TP Catalog – On Loan” from the British Museum

Emerging artists will showcase original work at Barker Hangar through a fair presented by Saatchi Art.

Kiara Aileen Machado, Yanna, Painting, Oil on Canvas at The Other Art Fair Los Angeles 2026

Kiara Aileen Machado, Yanna, Painting, Oil on Canvas, 62 W x 55 H in.

Leticia Lorenzini, Fragments, Mixed Media, Acrylic on Canvas at The Other Art Fair Los Angeles 2026

Leticia Lorenzini, Fragments, Mixed Media, Acrylic on Canvas, 24 W x 30 H in.

Xan Padron, Time Lapse. Hudson Square, NYC - Limited Edition of 25, Photography, Color on Aluminum at The Other Art Fair Los Angeles 2026

Xan Padron, Time Lapse. Hudson Square, NYC – Limited Edition of 25, Photography, Color on Aluminum, 20 W x 20 H in.

Exhibition Information:
The Other Art Fair Los Angeles
September 24–27, 2026
Barker Hangar
3021 Airport Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90405

The Other Art Fair: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by The Other Art Fair.

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Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA in Photography and Related Media and an MST in Art Education from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
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