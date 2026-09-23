The Other Art Fair Returns to LA With 160 Independent Artists From 14 Countries

The Other Art Fair is returning to Los Angeles this month. This event is bringing 160 independent artists to Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Presented by Saatchi Art, the fair’s 16th LA edition combines contemporary art with interactive installations. This includes an artist-designed mini golf course and a site-specific restroom installation inspired by the British Museum.

Representing 14 countries, this fair connects emerging and independent artists directly with collectors, giving visitors the opportunity to discover new work and meet the people behind them. Highlights include Isabel Araneda’s sun-drenched paintings of desert landscapes and mid-century architecture, alongside Ella Freire’s graphic prints inspired by vintage airline ephemera.

The fair will also introduce Lisa Tse, recipient of its Fall 2026 New Futures award. The Los Angeles-based artist creates vibrant oil and mixed-media paintings, and will receive mentorship and complimentary exhibition space through the program.

New to this edition, The Other Open transforms three artist-designed mini golf holes into playful, fully interactive installations. Created by Suze Riley, Isabel Araneda, and Heather Bellino, the courses draw on their individual artistic practices, from Riley’s neon-diver-inspired obstacle to Araneda’s poolside Palm Springs landscape.

Another highlight is TP Catalog — On Loan from The British Museum, a site-specific restroom installation by Adam Rose and Richard Hoffman. The artists present hand-painted, gold-framed toilet-paper transfers depicting artifacts that may themselves have been acquired by the museum. Accompanying database text and a looping video documenting a British Museum heist bring humor and institutional critique into an unexpected setting.

Visitors can also explore The Fair Lounge, a furnished living-room-style space pairing exhibiting artists’ work with curated furnishings, alongside performances, interactive experiences, and food vendors.

The Other Art Fair will take place September 24–27, 2026 at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, offering a chance to encounter independent artists and contemporary art in an atmosphere that extends beyond the traditional gallery.

The Other Art Fair returns to Santa Monica September 24–27 with 160 independent artists from 14 countries.

Three artists will transform mini golf into an interactive installation at The Other Open.

Adam Rose and Richard Hoffman will bring a playful British Museum-inspired restroom installation to the Los Angeles fair.

Emerging artists will showcase original work at Barker Hangar through a fair presented by Saatchi Art.

Exhibition Information :

The Other Art Fair Los Angeles

September 24–27, 2026

Barker Hangar

3021 Airport Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90405

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My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by The Other Art Fair.