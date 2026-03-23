The Other Art Fair 2026 Preview: Everything You Need To Know Before It Opens in Brooklyn

Once it opens on April 16 in Brooklyn, the Other Art Fair plans to hit “rewind.” There are several reasons behind this—for one, the art fair is finally returning to the Agger Fish Building following a long hiatus. But, aside from this, the event is also exploring what it believes to be a major trend within the contemporary art scene: nostalgia-core. The Internet-driven aesthetic seems so pervasive, in fact, that it will serve as this year’s theme.

At the 17th edition of the Other Art Fair Brooklyn, visitors can expect artists that engage with memory, technology, childhood, and cultural artifacts throughout their work. Braden Young, for instance, will present a sculpture inspired by the MetroCard, which New York’s MTA recently retired after more than 30 years. In Young’s vision, the MetroCard appears distorted, crumpled from excessive use, as if reminding us of its previous ubiquity and current obsolescence. Nicholas Frizalone, on the other hand, reimagines classical imagery through glitch effects, pondering how technological processes inform our relationships with tradition.

Other artists, though, position nostalgia as a tool of resistance amid political, environmental, and cultural upheaval. Kamaldeep Kaur revives traditional Indian techniques and styles with a contemporary sensibility, all while emphasizing themes of connection, love, and community throughout her compositions. Isabel Margarita Araneda Urrutia gravitates toward urban scenes instead, memorializing the brownstones, brick buildings, and corner cafés that cities like New York are increasingly losing to gentrification.

In Chao Wang’s paintings, technology once again reemerges, this time alongside organic and biological motifs. When fused together, Wang suggests that technological and natural forms arrive at an unsettling crossroad, both at odds and in harmony with one another, much like in our present moment.

All told, The Other Art Fair will bring together 120 artists from around the world, forgoing a gallery-centric model in favor of immersion and accessibility. As in the past, this year’s edition will feature booths managed by artists, all of whom can engage directly with visitors. Pricing will be transparent as well, encouraging budding collectors and fans alike to support the fair’s featured artists.

“All of our exhibitors are artists themselves, presenting their own work in person,” Nicole Garton, The Other Art Fair’s global director, told My Modern Met in an interview earlier this year. “That one element is such a defining aspect of the fair, as it shifts the tone from transactional to personal, where visitors can learn first-hand about the creation of the work and have a chance to forge a personal bond directly with the artist.”

Beyond this, the fair will encompass activations that “invite visitors to touch, play, and rediscover analog hobbies and vintage designs,” emphasizing the interactivity at the heart of the event. A “Millennial Mandala” will be on view, alongside an installation that riffs on popsicles with gumball eyes. More specific projects are yet to be announced, but visitors can also expect DJ sets, craft cocktails, and artist-led workshops during the fair.

The Other Art Fair will open at the Agger Fish Building in Brooklyn Navy Yard from April 16–19, 2026. To stay updated on this year’s program, visit The Other Art Fair website.

For its 17th edition in Brooklyn, which opens on April 16, The Other Art Fair will explore “nostalgia-core” across its presentations.

The fair will also return to the iconic Agger Fish Building in Brooklyn Navy Yard following a long hiatus.

The Other Art Fair: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by The Other Art Fair.

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